Democratic Alliance Opposes Basic Education Laws Amendment Act Cyril Ramaphosa Will Sign
- The Democratic Alliance strongly opposed the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, which Cyril Ramaphosa will sign into law
- The party said the law could threaten the Government of National Unity and said it would challenge the bill
- South Africans questioned why the Democratic Alliance said the law would destabilise the GNU, and many slammed the party
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa
JOHANNESBURG—The Democratic Alliance opposes the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, which President Cyril Ranmaphosa will sign into law.
DA opposes BELA
The Democratic Alliance tweeted on its X account @Our_DA, voicing its opposition to the BELA Bill in its current form. The party says the bill violates the Government of National Unity's Statement of Intent. Ramaphosa will sign the bill on 13 September.
The parry said the bill's signing will seriously affect learners' right to mother-tongue education. The party's president, John Steenhuisen, said he would submit the amendments he believes Ramaphosa must make. He also said the bill endangers the Government of National Unity.
"During the negotiations, the DA made it clear that the BELA Bill was unacceptable to us in its current form because it has constitutional implications for the right to mother-tongue education, amongst other issues," he said.
View the statement here:
Netizens furious with DA's words
Netizens were unhappy that the DA claimed the bill would threaten the GNU.
Nema Jnr said:
"This nonsense of threatening to leave the GNU every time you are not happy about certain issues is ridiculous."
Sandile Msibi said:
"Have you ever dated a woman who threatens to dump you every time you zig when she expects you to zag? That's exactly what the DA sounds like right now."
X asked:
"Why must he stop signing a bill that is pro-black?"
Frans Mphahlele Sekonya said:
"The DA hates anything that will benefit black people. They just hate it."
Bruce Marlot said:
"Too late. The bill will be signed on Friday."
