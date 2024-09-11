The Democratic Alliance strongly opposed the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, which Cyril Ramaphosa will sign into law

The party said the law could threaten the Government of National Unity and said it would challenge the bill

South Africans questioned why the Democratic Alliance said the law would destabilise the GNU, and many slammed the party

JOHANNESBURG—The Democratic Alliance opposes the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, which President Cyril Ranmaphosa will sign into law.

DA opposes BELA

The Democratic Alliance tweeted on its X account @Our_DA, voicing its opposition to the BELA Bill in its current form. The party says the bill violates the Government of National Unity's Statement of Intent. Ramaphosa will sign the bill on 13 September.

The parry said the bill's signing will seriously affect learners' right to mother-tongue education. The party's president, John Steenhuisen, said he would submit the amendments he believes Ramaphosa must make. He also said the bill endangers the Government of National Unity.

"During the negotiations, the DA made it clear that the BELA Bill was unacceptable to us in its current form because it has constitutional implications for the right to mother-tongue education, amongst other issues," he said.

View the statement here:

Netizens furious with DA's words

Netizens were unhappy that the DA claimed the bill would threaten the GNU.

Nema Jnr said:

"This nonsense of threatening to leave the GNU every time you are not happy about certain issues is ridiculous."

Sandile Msibi said:

"Have you ever dated a woman who threatens to dump you every time you zig when she expects you to zag? That's exactly what the DA sounds like right now."

X asked:

"Why must he stop signing a bill that is pro-black?"

Frans Mphahlele Sekonya said:

"The DA hates anything that will benefit black people. They just hate it."

Bruce Marlot said:

"Too late. The bill will be signed on Friday."

Cyril Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa signed the National Health Insurance Bill into law.

Despite the objections and opposition from the public and the private sector, Ramaphosa signed the bill into law, and many believed it wouldn't work.

