The African National Congress's former Member of Parliament, Boy Mamabolo, is demanding millions from his party

Mamabolo filed a court case against the ANC after he was removed as a member of Parliament for the party

His case is set to be heard on 27 January, and South Africans doubt he had a better chance of winning the case

JOHANNESBURG — Former African National Congress MP Boy Mamabolo will have a chance to fight to get his salary from the ANC as his case against his party will be heard in January next year.

Mamabolo wants millions

According to journalist @SamkeleMaseko, Mamabolo's heads of argument showed that he demands R6 million from the ANC. The money is equivalent to what he would have earned for five years as a Member of Parliament, but this was because Mamabolo is no longer an MP.

Mamabolo claimed that he was initially on the list of MPs the Limpopo ANC voted for, but his name was removed, and he lost his position.

South Africans weigh in

Below are some of South Africans' views on the case.

Buy Black said:

"He is wasting time. It shows that all he joined the ANC for was money."

Sesi Mokgaetje said:

"Boy must apply for R370 while job hunting like any South African."

Phuthumile said:

"Boy has brought the ANC into disrepute. Charge him!"

Brandon said:

"Next thing he will be with the MK Party, hoping for deployment."

UnkownITellYou said:

"Boy Mamabolo must stop living beyond his means. He just needs to take his Parliamentary pension and buy a Quantum so he can provide transport services for comrades when they need to move around."

Boy Mamabolo admits to kissing woman

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mamabolo admitted that he kissed a fellow African National Congress member at an event.

A video of him kissing her went viral, and he did not deny it. He insisted that he saw nothing wrong with the kiss.

