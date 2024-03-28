The African National Congress's MP Boy Mamabolo is taking the ruling party to court

Mamabolo claims he was unlawfully removed from the party list and is instituting legal action against the party

South Africans blasted him and jokingly recommended alternative means of making a living outside of being an MP

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

SA laughed at Boy Mamabolo and told him to get a proper job. Images: Boy Mamabolo/Facebook and Leland Bobbe

Source: UGC

Boy Mamabolo takes ANC to court

According to TimesLIVE, Mamabolo's name was allegedly removed from the ANC's candidate list for parliament after the General Elections. Mamabolo claimed the ruling party removed him from the list despite 240 branches nominating him following the ANC's constitution. He said he accepted the nomination and was shocked when he learned on 8 March that he was no longer on the list.

Mamabolo thinks that he is a victim of factionalism. He claimed that he was advised to align with the ANC chairperson in the Peter Mokaba Region and Polokwane mayor, John Mpe. He allegedly did not play along and believes that this could be the cause of his name being removed. The country is going to the elections on 29 May.

South Africans give him job-hunting tips

Netizens on Facebook joked that he should get a proper job.

Ntodeni Khorommbi said:

"He must get a job. Stop this entitlement mindset. Maybe the party doesn't see any value in having you in Parliament."

Victor Sebatana said:

"The problem with Cde is that he confuses deployment with employment."

Kgolane Nkadimeng said:

"He must start job hunting ASAP. Otherwise, his bloated stomach will shrink."

Moeletsi Mopedi said:

"He must apply for the SRD R350 grant like the rest of us."

Alan Clayton said:

"The entitlement astounds me beyond words!"

Boy Mamabolo sees nothing wrong in kissing woman in viral video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Boy Mamabolo went viral after a video of him kissing a woman trended.

Mamabolo said that he saw nothing wrong with the video and insisted that he was innocent of wrongdoing.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News