A KwaZulu-Natal woman gave her social media followers a sneak peek at her life as a woman in the construction industry

In the video she uploaded on TikTok, she showed off herself in uniform and working on site

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering her with positive messages

A KwaZulu-Natal woman took to her TikTok account to show off her construction job and encourage people to love what they do.

In the video she uploaded, @tumi_tulipz captured some moments from her work. She gave her social media followers a sneak peek of her life as a woman working in construction.

She captured herself wearing work gear and working in the field day and night. The clip showed that her work entails a lot of dedication. However, the woman was not complaining. Instead, she encouraged others to love what they do.

"Love what you do. No matter how small."

Woman flexes job in construction

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens admired the woman in construction

The video garnered over 4k likes, and many online users admire the woman's hustle.

@MD_Pablo said:

"Absolutely gorgeous ❤️."

@Zanele commented:

"Ingula pumped storage scheme , beautiful place to work at."

@zakhele 45 complimented:

"Beautiful ."

@sirlucky45 stanned:

"Salute and Respect to your Hustle ."

@Seneeme encouraged:

"Challenging field for a woman! Ask me I know. Keep going dear."

@Riiiiiobs5 loved:

"I'm impressed because I work with ladies in mining God bless hardworking sisters."

@Mr Cool Guy admired:

"Too cute and beautiful, I'm intrigued because you are on construction ."

@Ncubeko Maranga wanted to know:

"Hi muhle what type of engineer are u? Do you know any Structural engineer with a good track record?"

