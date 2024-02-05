Global site navigation

Women Celebrate Careers in Construction, Motivates Netizens: “Nothing Is Impossible”
Women Celebrate Careers in Construction, Motivates Netizens: “Nothing Is Impossible”

by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • Two young women showed off their careers in construction, motivating netizens not to give up on their dreams
  • The construction industry has been known to be a male-dominated sector, but women have recently joined the field in numbers
  • The online community reacted to the video, with many feeling inspired and wanting to pursue careers in construction

Two young women motivated netizens not to give up on their dreams of working in construction
Two women showed off their careers in construction. Images: @nhlamulomabasoo
Source: TikTok

Two young women inspired social media users after posting a video of themselves at work.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nhlamulomabasoo, the women can be seen at work wearing their uniforms. They work in the construction industry. One woman is a safety officer, and the other is a civil engineering technician.

They motivated those dreaming of being in construction, telling them not to give up, anything is possible.

"Nothing is impossible."

The women are changing the game of the construction industry, which has always been male-dominated. In the industry, women have historically been underrepresented in all aspects of the field. However, progress has been made recently in breaking down those gender barriers, and more women are occupying the sector.

Women show off careers in construction

Watch the inspiring TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were motivated

The video got over 7k likes, with many online users motivated and asking questions with interest in pursuing the same careers as the two women.

@Lebo Mongoe asked:

"Does studying safety officer have an age limit?"

@Refiloe Maruping shared her dream:

"I wanna be a safety officer, but in a mine."

@Mpiloh applauded:

"Wow. I'm going to be a safety officer. I like it. Congrats girls❤️"

@Leiigh | Mama Busi  said:

"I’m recreating this "

@tholi was motivated:

"Inspired "

@Thando..konke................ said she's joining the construction soon:

"I'm coming"

Woman with construction company won't quit despite challenges

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman from Limpopo who said despite the challenges she faced as the owner of a construction company, she wouldn't quit.

Being a female builder often comes with challenges, with people constantly underestimating women working in the field. Rabelani Ratshili owns a construction company and has 35 employees. Despite the fact that she faced many challenges, she said she doesn't give up easily.

