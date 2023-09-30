One female carpenter in Durban is working hard to ensure she is successful with her business

The mother of one shares that despite often being underestimated in the largely male-dominated field, she’s sticking to her guns

Fundisiwe Sithole told Briefly News that next week, she will open a factory and is praying for success with the latest venture

One mom in Durban is working hard as a carpenter to ensure her daughter has the best life possible.

Fundisiwe Sithole from Durban is a mom and carpenter. Image: Supplied.

Fundisiwe Sithole previously told Briefly News that she opened her business in 2020 due to her loss of income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old was also lauded in a post by Kasi Economy on Facebook, inspiring many.

Durban carpenter faces a few challenges in the field

Now, in a follow-up chat, the loving mother tells Briefly News that while she is sometimes underestimated as a female carpenter, the benefits of being self-employed far outweigh the struggles she faces:

“By God’s grace, I always prove people who try and underestimate me wrong. There are not that many challenges compared to advantages in my field. There’s so much grace for women in this industry.

“The main challenge I’m facing is not having a board-cutting machine, such as an edge bander, beam saw, and so on. This is my biggest challenge.”

Female carpenter shares new venture she’ll tackle

Fundisiwe also opened up about a new, exciting step she will be taking with her business endeavour:

“From next week I will be opening a factory with faith that a Good Samaritan will rescue me and assist in the space.

"I have so much potential to do exceedingly well in the carpentry business. If I have all the necessary tools, I can reach many more heights.”

