A hard-working mom who lives in Durban has left many people inspired by her carpentry business

Fundisiwe Sithole told Briefly News that she started her enterprise out of necessity in 2020 due to her loss of income during the Covid-19 lockdown

The 28-year-old said that she uses her business to help her family and assist the less fortunate

A hard-working mom in Durban, KZN with a carpentry business is making waves on social media by thriving in a so-called ‘male-dominated’ environment.

Fundisiwe Sithole was honoured in a Facebook post by the Kasi Economy page, with netizens inspired by her.

Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor made contact with the trailblazing mother, who opened up about why she became a carpenter.

The KZN carpenter needed to make money in 2020

Fundisiwe notes that during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, due to her loss of income, starting her own enterprise was the best option, with her business supporting her:

“I use my business to support my family and the needy from the northern side of KZN.”

Opening up about the work she does, the 28-year-old described the type of home repairs and construction she is involved in:

“I make kitchen cupboards, normal and touch-to-open, wardrobes, floating television stands, and more.”

The Durban mom faces obstacles as a carpenter

Fundisiwe explains that while aspects such as loadshedding hinder business, she chooses to focus on the positive, and remains steadfast in her work:

“Sometimes there can also be delays in receiving orders due to loadshedding, which causes late finishing of work on site. However, I always ensure to remain professional and put my best foot forward."

The hard-working woman aspires to grow within the sector she effortlessly shines in:

“In the future, I would like to have my own factory that does board cutting and edging and a showroom of my work in all provinces.”

Source: Briefly News