Ndavi Nokeri once again wowed Mzansi peeps with her impeccable sense of fashion and style

Miss SA 2022 posted pictures of herself on Instagram as she rocked a gorgeous striped blazer and hat

Social media users complimented the beauty queen’s latest look in the post’s comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Ndavi Nokeri served full face in cute pictures she posted on social media, with the Limpopo beauty queen showing off her incredible style.

Ndavi Nokeri looked incredible in the aqua blazer. Image: ndavi.nokerii.

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous 24-year-old has had quite a busy start to 2023, like representing South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant and making it to the top 16.

In her latest post, the beauty queen showed off a gorgeous-looking blazer, with her makeup look on point.

Ndavi captioned her latest Instagram post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Oh, hey there.”

Here is the post:

Netizens complimented Ndavi Nokeri’s look

The young standout received compliments from social media users.

Briefly News compiled some of the top reactions:

Candicemodiselle was wowed by her face beat:

“What a spectacular face.”

uhope_shabangu loved the entire look and simply said:

“This look.”

kea.nkashe reacted with several complimentary words:

“Butter! Fire! Flames! Umlilo! Beautiful!”

yaseen.mowlabaccus said he would love her to rock the same hairdo at another pageant:

“Use this hair at Supra!”

dr_moratwemasima loved the colour of the outfit she rocked:

“This colour.”

Micaelamclean seemed to love her style and beauty:

“She said beauty queen.”

Stacygossayn left her a sweet message:

“Just look at her.”

empresshouse_ noted:

“Exquisite, my dear.”

Ndavi Nokeri promises to continue making SA proud, posts glam pic showing off pretty smile

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri, who posted a pic on Instagram and promised to continue representing the Ubuntu that makes South Africa unique.

The Limpopo-born beauty queen has been the talk of the town since she won the Miss SA pageant in August 2022, with the 24-year-old making big moves already.

The lovely young woman is also a true example of beauty and brains and is an education activist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News