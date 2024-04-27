Mihlali Ndamase was in America, and she attended a Fenty beauty event where Rihanna was in attendance

The South African beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase documented her experience at the Fenty Beauty event on Instagram

Fans were blown away as he showed how she was rubbing shoulders with Rihanna herself while celebrating Fenty Beauty

Mihlali Ndamase jet set off to California, where she was invited to a Fenty Beauty event. The South African influencer made sure that her followers saw everything as she documented the trip to America on Instagram stories.

Mihlali Ndamase met Rihanna at a Fenty Beauty event, and they looked stunning.

People shared their reactions as they saw pictures of Mihlali Ndamase at the event. Online users discussed some of the pictures that Mihlali Ndamase posted from the Fenty Beauty event.

Mihlali Ndamase socialises with Rihanna

In posts on Instagram stories, Mihlali Ndamase took a video selfie of herself with Rihanna. She also posed side by side with Rihanna in an Instagram post. See the picture shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula:

SA reacts to Mihlali Ndamase and Rihanna

Many people were fascinated by the picture of Mimi with Rihanna. Some netizens thought that the picture looked photoshopped as they noticed a dark mark on Mihlali Ndamase's armpit, but the original pictures show that it is likely a shadow cast over the area

Most thought that beauty shone even when next to Rihanna. Read netizen's comments below:

@onepile___ commented:

"Yeses Mihlali's face card is lethal waitse."

@9henry_ said:

"Idc what y’all say. Mihlali is way more gorgeous than Rihanna."

@andiswaa_m wrote:

"She outmugged Rihanna, that’s crazy."

@Anitta_Nxusa added:

"Damn this dress, but face card honey!?? Face card!"️

@6uhle applauded:

"Out-mugging Rihanna is INSANE but what is that dress Mihlali."

@mikezondile raced about Rihanna:

"Imagine being so gorgeous next to Rihanna? Mihlali Ndamase you'll always be famous please."

@LunnieDlamini was impressed:

"Never seen someone go face to face with Rihanna and win."

@DonaldMakhasane added:

"And just like that, Rihanna looks like a groupie."

Mihlali is having the time of her life in Miami, Florida

Briefly News previously reported that Mihlali Ndamase has been serving looks online while on her vacation in Miami, Florida.

Popular content creator and businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase jetted off to the United States. Ndamase revealed to her 2.2 million followers that she is in Miami, Florida.

The SA YouTuber, who is booked at the Four Seasons hotel, has been sharing pictures and videos from her holiday, creating a buzz online.

