Naledi Aphiwe is ready to release her first music video. The internet sensation took to Instagram to announce that she had completed shooting the video and that it would be released soon.

Naledi Aphiwe will be dropping the music video for ‘Ngyabonga’. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe's music video is done

Aspiring singer Naledi Aphiwe announced that she will release visuals for her debut song, Ngyabonga, on Friday, 10 May 2024.

This is the singer's first song, and she has announced that the music video is complete. The 17-year-old matric student who hails from KwaZulu-Natal was thrust into fame after Chris Brown mentioned her on his Instagram page.

Naledi thanks people involved in Ngyabonga

Naledi shared a video on her social media page thanking everyone involved in shooting the visuals.

"Huge thank you to everyone who was part of the music video - your talent, hard work, and dedication are truly appreciated! We’re excited to announce that THE VIDEO IS FINALLY COMPLETE and will be DROPPING THIS FRIDAY, 10 May! Make sure to subscribe and tune in to enjoy the fruits of our labour!"

Naledi Aphiwe also mentioned that is graduation season, hoping the song would resonate with everyone.

"We all have a lot to be grateful for this time of the year as it is graduation season. And to our graduates, Congratulations! May this milestone be a stepping stone to greater heights! We thank God."

Naledi Aphiwe thanks fans for voting for her at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards

In a previous report by Briefly News, singer Naledi Aphiwe was delighted to win a Briefly News Entertainment Award.

The singer bagged herself the Top Influencer of the Year award and is grateful to her fans.

She also announced that her song, Ngyabonga, is dedicated to her supporters, and the song translates to thank you in English.

