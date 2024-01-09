Naledi Aphiwe can't hide her excitement over her Briefly News Entertainment Award win

The singer bagged herself the Top Influencer of the Year award and is grateful to her fans

Supporters rallied to show love to Naledi and congratulate her on the big win

Naledi Aphiwe and her supporters celebrated the singer's win at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards. Images: naledi_aphiwe_.

Award-winning singer, Naledi Aphiwe has a nice ring to it, don't you think? Our girl is overwhelmed with joy after coming out on top at the Briefly News Entertainment Awards and shared the excitement with her proud supporters.

Naledi Aphiwe expresses gratitude for Briefly News Awards win

The Briefly News Entertainment Awards recently crowned Naledi Aphiwe as the Top Influencer of the Year.

The young star is beaming with pride at her win after recently opening up about how nervous she was. Her manager told Briefly News that she was excited about the win:

"Thank you so much, guys. She's so excited, she's so happy!"

Naledi posted a heartfelt Instagram message thanking her supporters for their votes:

"I’m grateful to God for his guidance and love. I want to thank and express my gratitude to everyone who has been a part of my life and this journey."

"Every drop in the ocean counts and I will never forget those who helped me in sailing through difficulties; thank you."

Mzansi shows love to Naledi Aphiwe

Netizens rallied to congratulate Naledi Aphiwe on her Briefly News Entertainment Awards win:

pennyntuli congratulated Naledi:

"Congratulations, baby sis!"

zel.da_myeni cheered:

"And that’s on puuuur!"

aya.msani_official said:

"Listen, God sees and He definitely listens."

thobekamnikathi wrote:

"I'm actually so happy for you."

its_yonelaniy was happy for Naledi:

"Baby, I am so happy for you!"

noxylaparcia posted:

"From your mouth to God’s ears."

phulie_22 said:

"You deserve it, babe!"

