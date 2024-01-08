Actress and director Ntando Duma seemingly confirmed being in a new relationship

This comes after a controversial blogger, Musa Khawula, shared pictures of her rumoured new bae

Ntando shared some sizzling pictures of her and said her man took those pics and her heart

Ntando Duma has confirmed her relationship status. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Actress and director Ntando Duma is in love, and it shows. She seemingly confirmed being in a new relationship in her latest Instagram post.

Ntando Duma shares the good news

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared pictures of her rumoured new bae and said it was Una Rams. According to his social media page, Una is a Grammy award-winning artist, a creative director, and a software engineer.

Ntando caught wind of Musa's post, and she reacted by saying:

"Ey nkosi yam (Oh my God, Musa.) You love me shame and I am very charmed by you."

Ntando confirms relationship status

Duma shared some sizzling pictures of her and said her man took them and her heart.

"My man took both, these pictures and my heart cabanga."

Mzansi reacts to Ntando's post

Fans reacted with positivity to Ntando's post and many are anticipating a boyfriend reveal to come very soon.

ladyamar said:

"She who finds a boyfriend, finds a photographer cabanga!!"

nicosing said:

"Oh, so you're also dating now, love it."

nelly_sithole_jobe said:

"He is a Keeper cabanga."

nelly_sithole_jobe said:

"He is a Keeper girl, you are looking fine."

raisibe_babili said:

"You look so beautiful with a long dress... A true goddess."

londeka_mbuyazi joked:

"Nah, my brother-in-law nailed that second picture, Marry him please."

tshepi_bookholane said:

"Mina I already love this guy for you, like where has be been hiding all this time, such glow sister."

mphaazim observed:

"LOL you're even blushing babes."

mankgela_hun03 exclaimed:

"My girl is in love wow."

khwandah01 laughed:

"The Caption. Love it for you Sanaah!"

