Flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo was all cosy in a video with his unknown bae

The star is head over heels for his new bae, as he shared a cute video of them on Instagram

Netizens couldn't help but be happy for the star and showered him with sweet messages

Somizi is definitely in love with his mysterious, unknown man. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The former Idols SA judge has been serving us romantic relationship content of late. The star also recently shared a cute video of himself and his unknown man on social media.

Somgaga is head over heels in love

The socialite has finally found new love. The star has been sharing content about himself and his unknown man, whose face he always hides from social media, and it is safe to say that the star is head over heels in love with his mysterious lover.

Recently, Somizi shared a cute video of the both of them looking all cosy on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"Helicopter or tiger or the world."

Watch the video below:

SA are happy for Somizi

Shortly after the socialite posted the video on social media, many fans flooded his comment section with sweet messages. See some of the responses below:

nomsamadida wrote:

"Saze savelelwa, jeso."

mamickeyherman shared:

"Not the world pls where will some of us live."

missposwa replied:

"You deserve the World... All of it..."

thulinior17 responded:

"I call upon all investigators please help us."

locks_dee commented:

"That guy next to you will tell us who is the secret one."

jmoloi266 mentioned:

"If HAPPINESS was a person, that would definitely be YOU SomG. I love how hard you Love. You give it your all, so that when a person mess up, you have nothing left to give."

philadlozi responded:

"It’s so nice to see you happy man, it should stay like that."

Somizi Mhlongo bids farewell to Idols SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality saying goodbye to Idols SA after nine years as a judge on the show:

switbeey said:

"Idols SA without Somizi is not Idols anymore, you’re one of one."

Source: Briefly News