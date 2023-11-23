Socialite Somizi Mhlongo has spilt the tea about his new man's tax bracket

The flamboyant star couldn't help himself but flex his lover's pockets when he was advised to be careful

Netizens were concerned for the divorcee, who was dragged to court by his ex-husband Mohale after he wanted a share in Somizi's wealth

Somizi has revealed his mysterious man's tax bracket in a social media post confession. Images: @somizi, @lesole_snap

South African A-Lister Somizi Mhlongo has found love again and is doing it loud and proud. He flaunted his new boo but hid his identity. What he neglected to hide was his bank balance.

Somizi Mhlongo reveals his man's bank balance

Somgaga had posted an Instagram video of him playing with his mysterious guy and using Beyoncé's Drunk In Love as the cover.

User @ntebohelengphethane cautioned the choreographer:

"Out of community of property please "

Somizi responded:

"He’s richer than me. Lol."

Check out the post below:

Netizens happy about Somizi's new love affair

Although his peeps were happy with his new love, and cautioned him not to fall into the trap of messy divorces once again, also speculating about his lover's identity. Here are some of the comments below:

daphne_unarine tipped him:

"@somizi, You will never go wrong with Limpopo men."

zwanealabaster responded to SomG:

"Musemathandweni uyamprotector umuntu wakho, wena Nkosi uyazi... As long as Gomgaga is happy."

bhodlinyama_klaas was not sold:

"@somizi Verify first if he is richer than you please, sidiniwe kukuthukisa."

mazulurealsoulsa observed:

"One thing about you, when you love someone you do it whole-heartedly."

sicelotimz was suspicious:

"@somizi sengathi wu BI phakathi nje lona."

mstwizzy hyped him:

"@somizi Even if it ends in tears, oksalayo love would have visited you and you’d have experienced it wholeheartedly ❤️.Go monate maan!! I love this for you!"

chilli_queen_za_2 prayed:

"Please God keep Somgaga protected.. we can't go through pain again."

Nhlanhla Mafu denies that her new man is breaking up Mafikizolo

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, songstress Nhlanhla Mafu poured cold water over the rumours that the popular Afro Pop group Mafikizolo is under pressure because of her new boo.

She defended her relationship with bandmate Theo Kgosinkwe and her unidentified lover, saying the group was still fine.

