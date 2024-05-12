Thandiswa Mazwai launched her new album, Sankofa, by hosting an event for all her fans to enjoy

The afro-pop singer invited her sister Ntsiki Mazwai to perform on the night when she would also celebrate her work on the album Zabalaza

Thandiswa Mazwai's concert at Big Top Arena had many people who attended the show raving afterwards

Thandiswa Mazwai made many people happy with her latest live show for her upcoming album Sankofa. The afro pop star is sisters with Ntsiki Mazwai who opened for her at the special concert.

Ntsiki Mazwai opened Thandiswa Mazwai's 'Sankofa' album launch concert, and they had SA raving. Image: @thandiswamazwai / @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

The show was to honour Thandiswa Mazwai's Sankofa and Zabalaza albums. Many netizens took to social media to rave about her.

Thandiswa Mazwai's concert is big hit

In a post on X, Ntsiki Mazwai thanked her sister for allowing her to open for her at her show. Thandiswa Mazwai is preparing for the release of her fourth album, Sankofa, and she kickstarted it with a concert at the Big Top Arena. Watch a performance by her Ntsiki below.

Thandiswa thanked fans for attending. The singer said the show was an amazing space for love and healing. Read the post:

SA chuffed with Thandiswa Mazwai's concert

Many people took to social media to share their experiences at the Thandiswa Mazwai concert. Attendees could not stop raving about how much fun they had.

Read the comments below:

@mohlala_miriam gushed:

"Experiencing @thandiswamazwai live was mind-blowing. Her vocals, stage presence, and arrangements. Shoo."

@vibratehigher_ gushed:

"Haven't done anything besides rewatching my videos from last night! @thandiswamazwai was a spiritual experience❤️. Music can truly heal every parts of your soul. My only issue now is I need another concert."

@TumiPowerhouse was moved:

"I haven’t felt this moved by South African music for a while. Thank you @thandiswamazwai for an experience and emotional shift through your talent. We are indeed children of the soil, Spiritual.",,,

Thandiswa Mazwai shares how Brenda Fassie once dragged her

Briefly News previously reported that Thandiswa Mazwai shared a hilarious story of her encounter with Brenda Fassie in Johannesburg. The Tiny Desk star fondly recounted how Mabrr threw shade at her hair while praising her amazing singing voice.

Fresh from the release of her new album, Sankofa, Thandiswa Mazwai stumbled upon a photo of Brenda Fassie on the 20th anniversary of her passing, which sparked a memory.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, King Tha shared a hilarious moment the legendary singer commented on her singing and her looks, where she praised her singing voice and trolled her unkempt hair.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News