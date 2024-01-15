Activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai gave her sister Thandiswa Mazwai her flowers on social media

The star shared a tweet on Twitter (X) praising and applauding her sister for her great performance in New York

Many netizens agreed with the media personality and flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages

Ntsiki Mazwai praised her sister on social media recently. @ntsikimazwai/Oupa Bopape

Recently, Ntsiki Mazwai showed love to her older sister and legendary singer Thandiswa Mazwai on social media. This is after Thandiswa opened up about her childhood.

Ntiski Mazwi praises Thandiswa Mazwai

Not so long ago, veteran singer and songwriter Thandiswa Mazwai shared on her social media pages that she will be performing at the GlobalFEST in New York. Her younger sister Ntsiki shared a tweet on her Twitter (X) page praising and applauding the Ingoma hitmaker for delivering a stellar performance.

She wrote:

"My sister @thandiswamazwai performing in New York City ......promoting her new album SANKOFA.....which she produced and is executive producer. Artists and Business Woman. ✨LONG LIVE THE SPIRIT OF BELEDE MAZWAI LONG LIVE!"

See the post below:

Fans shower Thandiswa with love

Shortly after the poet posted the clip of Thandiswa, many social media users flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages. See some of the responses below:

@Anele18471568 wrote:

"I love her with all my heart she is best Thandiswa for life✊❤️✊. Ikhona ke Mamiya ingoma ka Sisthandswa ethi ABENGUNI when that song plays ndiphakama noba sendilele."

@gandhibaai said:

"I love her."

@Ladyziyanda shared:

"Ohhhh I love her."

@c227a88db3b3473 responded:

"This is beautiful … I love this pure talent."

@Tumelo_kaThoko replied:

"Long live King, you know I love your sister even though you are my favorite darling."

@Mazibuko_Lusiba commented:

"Yooh! Thandiswa makes my body vibrate, I bow when I see her or her pics umntu okuye Mkhulu n uyandiphilisa xa ecula ingathi uthetha nam."

@tucklady complimented:

"Very talented human being, I love her."

Thandiswa Mazwai slams SA government for unemployment

In a previous report on Briefly News, the Jikijela hitmaker vented that the government was to blame for the high unemployment rate.

She specifically referred to the financial suffering of her siblings and cousins, saying almost all of them are out of work, she lamented in a post.

