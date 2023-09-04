Singer Thandiswa Mazwai has put the South African government on loudspeaker

She posted on social media that the majority of her family members are broken and unemployed

The tweet opened up floodgates of comments from social media users who shared their sentiments with the Nizalwa Ngobani hitmaker

Thandiswa Mazwai has spoken against the high unemployment rate that affects her family members. Images: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage, Dave Hogan/Getty Images

SAMA winner Thandiswa Mazwai has shared her opinion about the crippling state of the economy on social media, blaming the government for disappointing its citizens.

Thandiswa Mazwai blasts the government for unemployment

The Zabalaza singer took to her X, formerly known as Twitter, account to lambast the government concerning employment and how it has affected her family members, and voiced out:

"Almost all my cousins are unemployed. My entire family! No work. No way to provide for themselves and their children. Just broke and broken. D@mn South Africa “alive with possibilities” It’s heartbreaking."

Read Thandiswa's tweet in this post:

Mzansi shares Thandiswa Mazwai's unemployment sentiments

The favourite Mazwai sister's lament was echoed by many South Africans on X, who shared their experiences:

@pumlapot related:

"It's what 99% of households are experiencing. It is a sorry sight to witness. It's dark and gloom everywhere."

@mandlabafo plugged:

"In Durban port they employ people and the recruitment is done everyday. People load salt bags and the wage is R450 a day. SA citizens desert on time break and only Malawians work there."

@Mothematiks said:

"It's on theme for most families. It's so sad."

@linah_maringa weighed in:

"The struggle is way beyond normal."

@AluVera2commented:

"Foreign nationals who come into the country illegally are working. Instead of addressing these issues, SA celebrities jump on the #xenophobia bandwagon for a two-minute media clout."

@Lebza_100 weighed in:

"Sad reality for most of us. You are lucky if you are the one working. Painful cos you try to help doesn't make much difference. You can't sustain a living on handouts."

@chasko2020 rejoiced:

"Tell that to your little sister who always insults South Africans calling them xenophobic for complaining about the influx of foreigners. It's good that some in your family are feeling the pinch!"

