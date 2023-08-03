Thandiswa Mazwai recently headed to her Twitter page to share a thought-provoking post about religion in Africa

The legendary singer said religion is dangerous in Africa, and her followers shared the same sentiments saying it should not have been introduced in Africa

Social media users said religion makes life on the continent difficult because of the conflicts and poverty

Legendary South African singer Thandiswa Mazwai sparked a heated debate on social media when she shared a post about religion.

Thandiswa King Tha" Mazwai shared a bold stance against religion in Africa.

Source: Instagram

Thandiswa Mazwai blasts religion in controversial tweet

Taking to her Twitter page, the Bongo Maffin star said religion is dangerous in Africa. Anyone who follows Thandiswa Mazwai knows she loves sharing her thoughts on her pages.

Speaking about religion, King Tha said it is dangerous and her fans and followers seem to share the same sentiments. The post read:

"Religion is dangerous in Africa! Very very dangerous. Heavy indoctrination!"

Thandiswa Mazwai's fans react to her post about religion in Africa

Social media users echoed the same sentiments as the popular singer. Many actually suggested that religion should be abolished.

@aza_zulu said:

"The toxic legacy of the missionaries is evident in our 'broken' communities and families. Their mission was indeed accomplished. Sad to see."

@tamnce wrote:

"The worst display of it are black SA Christians that would visit the 'holy' land in the so-called State of Israel when the very state subjects Palestinians to the same brutality they experienced under the SA's apartheid regime. It angers me more because I'm also a Christian "

@MoafricaMunftu commented:

"Its opium of the people" religion has certain practical functions in society that are similar to the functions of opium in a sick or injured person: it reduces people's immediate suffering and provides them with pleasant illusions which gives them the strength to carry."

Source: Briefly News