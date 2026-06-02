South Africans are questioning whether Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle Biyela actually welcomed their firstborn, as previously reported

An X user sparked the conversation, suggesting that Musa Mseleku usually shares posts about his grandchildren, questioning why this child has not been seen online

Social media users were divided, with some insisting the baby exists but is kept private, predicting when they will introduce the child publicly

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Amahle Biyela and Mpumelelo Mseleku were placed under scrutiny over their alleged child. Image: sbindi_mseleku, amahle_mgazi

Source: Instagram

Mpumelelo Mseleku, the son of popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, is trending on social media again. This time, South Africans are questioning whether Mpumelelo Mseleku and his wife, Amahle Biyela, indeed welcomed their first child as previously reported.

Mpumelelo Mseleku’s marriage to Amahle Biyela was recently under scrutiny amid reports that they had split under unclear circumstances. The two became the topic of social media discussion again when users questioned the whereabouts of their alleged child.

Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle Biyela under new scrutiny

X (Twitter) user @Nombu_Sodi kicked off the conversation with a post shared on Monday, 25 May 2026. They argued that if Amahle Biyela had indeed given birth to her first child with Mpumelelo, Musa Mseleku would have posted the child as he had done with some of his grandchildren. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“If Amahle has a baby, where is the baby guys? Babu Mseleku likes posting babies, why not hers🤔🤔”

See the post below:

Fans weigh in on Amahle Biyela and Mpumelelo Mseleku’s alleged child

In the comments, some agreed while others disagreed, and predicted that the child would be shown on the upcoming season of Izingane Zes’thembu. Several speculated why Musa Mseleku had not shared Amahle Biyela and Mpumelelo Mseleku’s child.

@CubOfALioness1 predicted:

“We only saw Sne's baby at the end of the season of Uthando Nes’thembu. Sne is only now openly posting her baby cos the storyline on the show and her social media wouldn't match. A season of Ingane Zes’thembu is coming up, do the math.”

@NyikoManganyiX argued:

“If the mother doesn’t want her baby on social media, Musa has no choice but to respect that.”

@spicegirlll_ shared:

“She does have a cute baby boy. I think her situation in the family is complicated, since her mother-in-law hasn't welcomed her yet, and she's also very private about her life.”

@destiny_ndlovu agreed:

“That's true, Mseleku would have posted the baby a long time ago.”

Fans weighed in on Mpumelelo Mseleku and Amahle Biyela's firstborn. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Amahle Biyela claps back at trolls over MaYeni’s confession

In other news, Amahle Biyela finally responded to the claims made by her mother-in-law, Khanyi 'MaYeni' Mseleku, during an episode of Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9 that she does not know her.

In a spicy retort to a TikTok troll, Amahle finally responded to the claims that she was not properly introduced to MaYeni.

During the Uthando Nes'thembu episode, MaYeni said she wasn't involved in preparations for the lobola negotiations that took place in June 2025.

Amahle Biyela graduates from University of KwaZulu-Natal

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Amahle Biyela celebrated a major academic achievement.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, 7 May 2026, Biyela shared photos and a heartfelt caption, while her husband opted for a quiet celebration.

Source: Briefly News