Izingane Zesthembu star Mpumelelo Mseleku has drawn negative criticism after paying lobola for Amahle Gasela

Some viewers believe that Mseleku is broke when he rushed to pay lobola for Gasela, before getting a decent place to live in

The recent episode has sparked a wave of criticism on social media, with people drawing differing conclusions about Mpumelelo's relationships

Mpumelelo Mseleku has paid lobola for Amahle Gasela. Image: Sbindi Mseleku

Source: Instagram

Is Mpumelelo Mseleku broke?

Izingane Zesthembu reality TV star Mpumelelo 'Sbindi' Mseleku was dragged on social media recently. The eldest son of polygamist Musa Mseleku recently paid lobola for his new girlfriend, Amahle Gasela, but not everyone was thrilled for the couple.

A viewer on X (Twitter) @Unuty_ accused Mseleku of being broke and living at home. He also apparently cannot afford to pay day care fees for his three kids, but jumped to pay lobola for his new boo on last week's episode. The concerned fan asked where Gasela would live, looking at her man's financial situation.

"Lion of Mzumbe doesn't have a house, can't afford day care fees for those three babies. So Amahle uzohlalaphi? Did she see the ceilings are falling off at Flo's compound? Inene, this must be acting," she slammed.

Mpumelelo Mseleku introduced his new bae, Amahle, to the world when he shared a photo of them on Instagram. Gasela also made headlines when she seemingly threw shade at Tirelo Kale.

Mzansi debates Mpumelelo's "wives"

Social media users have ripped into Mpumelelo and his relationships, with some arguing that his wives will not get along in the future. Others noted that his girlfriend of four years, Tirelo, was left in the dark after he decided to take Amahle as his "wife" when they had only dated for five months.

Either way, people are convinced that the family is acting to bump up ratings.

@nthabeemosh exclaimed:

"Abo Amahle love things, shem. Now the whole world must know your purity status just cause you want to marry some stupid, broke little boy? Embarrassing."

@chuma_maqina trolled:

"Tirelo was doing Olympic-level shade-throwing at V for complaining about not being the first wife, acting like she had the upper hand. Now that she’s been bumped down the ranks, suddenly marriage isn’t so appealing? The irony is wild. The math ain’t mathing, sis."

@Zintle_Tony questioned:

"I’m so confused! So Mpumelelo couldn’t lobola Vuyo first because he wanted a virgin. But goes to lobola a non-virgin?"

@seipati_motsoa said:

"I will forever be proud of the mother of his two children (Vuyokazi) for choosing to love herself and leaving this toxic Mseleku family and their useless 'uBubezi ea se Mzumbe'. Big respect for her."

@Mathapelo_Matz said:

"Why is your father having a say in your lobola negotiations? Are the resources not coming from you? Ai Bhubesi."

@Sammy argued:

"I am praying Amahle doesn’t fall pregnant for him until they complete at minimum two years, because we know how this story is going to end. I don’t think she knows what she is going for right now."

