Amahle Gasela made topped social media trend this past week when she commented Mpumelelo Mseleku's baby mama, Tirelo

Gasela, who is the latest Izingane Zesthembu's reality TV star, was recently introduced by Mseleku as his girlfriend

Fans of the reality TV show took to the TikTok post this week to criticise Gasela, while others defended Tirelo

'Izingane Zesthembu' reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku.

Mpumelelo Mseleku's new love interest, Amahle Gasela, had social media buzzing when she reportedly shaded Tirelo Kale.

The reality TV star and content creator made headlines when Mseleku introduced her to Izingane Zesthembu's fans after Vuyokazi's engagement.

Journalist and content creator Julia recently shared a screenshot of Gasela's comment about Tirelo on her TikTok account this past week.

Julia captions the video: "Tension is starting to brew in the Izingane Zesthembu cast members Tirelo, Mpumelelo, and Amahle’s love triangle after Amahle shades Tirelo in the comment section on her TikTok."

Izingane Zesthembu fans react to the TikTok comment

Botlhale Motshedi said:

"I honestly feel like this hatred towards Tirelo is so unnecessary, hey."

lindo.mooi31 replied:

"It’s so sad seeing ladies bashing other ladies, especially Abazele. Where is sisterhood?"

Ayanda Thwala wrote:

"Eh, one thing about Ntiri she stands her ground. She’s good for TV."

Mama Morwetsana said:

"Can Mpumelelo just get a third girlfriend?"

Rifumu Mthombeni replied:

"Tirelo deleted photos of Bubhesi on her Instagram. Trouble in paradise, maybe."

Nokwazi Ngidi said:

"Tirelo thought she was better than Vuyokazi, but she was the new Vuyokazi."

SisaM wrote:

"Guys, did we watch the same show? Vuyokwazi wasn’t sweet. Tirelo wasn’t attacking her; they were fighting."

Amelia Selebalo replied:

"I hope Tirelo puts her in her place. nxa."

seipati_sebo said:

"As a Vuyokazi fan, I think I'm gonna love this girl."

Mpumelelo introduces Amahle

News24 reported this June that Mpumelelo Mseleku introduced Amahle as his new girlfriend on the Uthando Nes'Thembu spin-off, Izingane Zesthembu reality TV show.

This comes after Mseleku's first baby mama, Vuyokazi Nciweni, dumped him, leaving him with his second mama, Tirelo Kale.

Mseleki introduced Amahle Gasela after revealing in the second season that he plans to marry a virg*n as his first wife.

@pembuu.n said after she was introduced on social media:

"A hot new bombshell has entered the villa!"

@fluffyghel commented on the post and wrote:

"Oh bandla. Such a beautiful hun.. Kodwa (but) why baby girl?"

@princessadenales also replied on the Instagram post:

"Real beauty. Tirelo could never match this shame."

Mpumelelo Mseleku introduced his new girlfriend, Amahle Gasa.

