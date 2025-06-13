Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi attended the star-studded Shaka Ilembe Season 2 premiere event

Tunzi posed alongside Big Brother Mzansi runner-up Uyanda Hlangabezo, who looked dapper in his suit

The Eastern Cape wore a bespoke luxury outfit by Suit Luxe and stunned alongside Zozi, who wore a regal white dress

The exclusive Shaka Ilembe season 2 Premiere took place on Thursday night, 12 June 2025, at Montecasino in Fourways, Johannesburg. Attending the event were some of Mzansi's most famous faces in television, including Zozibini Tunzi and Uyanda Hlangabezo.

Zozibini Tunzi attended the 'Shaka Ilembe' Season 2 premiere and posed alongside Uyanda.

Source: Instagram

Uyanda stuns alongside Zozibini

X user @odedanilo posted a viral photo of Zozi and Uyanda attending the exclusive event. Uyanda Hlangabezo was draped in our premium bespoke Xhosa Afro-Tux by Suit Luxe.

When he received the invite, Uyanda said, "I am honoured to receive an invitation to the Shaka Ilembe season 2 premiere! A powerful story of heritage, strength, and legacy. Let the reign begin."

'Big Brother Mzansi' Uyanda attended the 'Shaka Ilembe' Season 2 premiere. Image: Uyanda_hlangabezo

Source: Twitter

Uyanda mingled with Mzansi's finest and posed for photos with some of the cast members, including Nomzamo Mbatha, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Dawn Thandeka King and many others.

Upon arriving at the event, the Eastern Cape teacher said, "Proudly wore a Xhosa Afro-inspired tuxedo by @suit_luxe to the ShakaIlembe season 2 premiere, celebration of culture, history, and the power of African storytelling. Honouring our heritage through style and presence. I dreamt it. Prayed for it. Worked for it. Now living it."

The second Season will premiere on Sunday, 15 June 2025, on Mzansi Magic.

Check out the photo below:

Netizens react to Uyanda's pic

Netizens reacted to Uyanda's post, saying they are proud of him and they wish he could enter more of such spaces.

@Anelisashosa shared:

"And you worked for it nyani. Live your dream, bro you deserve everything."

@UyandaBadger

"Uyanda uyaswenka. [Dresses nicely.]"

@Sammy_king stated:

"Words are defeating me. I'm so happy to be witnessing this era."

@Nothando_Ro shared:

"They looked stunning."

@Ndiks17 reacted:

"Uyanda killed it!"

@Mandlangisa01 reacted:

"They are driving me crazy. My two faves in one frame."

@lisa shoba said:

"This is just the beginning to greater heights, neo wethu! I'm so proud of you. Hold out heritage high."

@Pares_selela added:

"We love you, Uyanda. There is a reason why u were introduced to us via Big Brother. We saw you. We chose you and we love you always."

Shaka Ilembe visits Gateway fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shaka Ilembe cast members had a meet and greet with fans at the Gateway Mall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The activation event was a huge success, as viewers were given the opportunity to mingle with the cast of the series. Nomzamo Mbatha spoke about what viewers can expect:

"Nandi becomes a Queen Mother when Shaka ascends the Zulu throne, and you know I was always on set even when I am not shooting, just to prepare myself. And having played this character has been an absolute honour, as I have said before, Queen Nandi is one of the biggest women of impact in the history of our country, and I can't wait for people to watch the second season."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News