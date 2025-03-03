The wait is over as Mzansi Magic has officially released the premiere date of Shaka ILembe's new season

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the premiere date of the award-winning drama series on his X page

Partner and Executive Producer for Shaka iLembe, Desiree Markgraaff shared with Briefly News that there will be new cast members and story lines in the upcoming season

Finally the wait is over! Many die-hard fans of the award-winning drama series Shaka iLembe can't wait to feast their eyes on the new season of the show.

Recently, it was officially announced that the drama series' second season will premiere on Sunday, 15 June 2025 on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on DSTV.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald also posted about the latest announcement on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"BREAKING NEWS🚨Mzansi Magic’s most awarded drama series at the 18th SAFTAs, Shaka iLembe, returns for a highly anticipated Season 2 on 15 June 2025. Returning Cast Members: Nomzamo Mbatha, Lemogang Tsipa, Khabonina Qubeka, Dawn Thandeka King, Wiseman Mncube and Thembinkosi Mthembu.

"This season promises even bigger battles, more brilliant performances, and epic war scenes as King Shaka the Conqueror faces his greatest challenges yet. I can’t wait to see who will be added to the cast. Who do you think is joining? #ShakaILembeS2."

Executive producer reveals that new cast members will join the series

Partner and Executive Producer for Shaka iLembe, Desiree Markgraaff shared with Briefly News that there will be new cast members and story lines in the upcoming season.

She said:

"The new cast members are an explosion of talent. They bring fresh energy, exploring the complexities of power, love, and loyalty in the turbulent era.

"And there are many new stories we explore, taking us to the majestic mountains of the Swati kingdom through to the rolling hills of the Xhosa. South Africa is rich with characters, and we’re just beginning to uncover them."

CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice, Nomsa Philiso also shared with Briefly News:

"Season 2 is a journey into the very soul of Shaka’s world. We get to explore Shaka the King, the strategist, the visionary - as he builds an empire."

Fans can't wait to watch the new season of Shaka iLembe

Many netizens flooded the comment section with excitement about the return of Shaka iLembe and some also shared that they can't wait to watch it. Here's what they had to say below:

@Caddy_Gal wrote:

"June is far, but we will be waiting."

@Samkeli11414244 replied:

"I hope Sdumo Mtshali is part of the cast for this season."

@NBA991105 responded:

"I hope they also show us the Coloniser's side this time."

@TshepoALot commented:

"I was looking for it on DSTV Stream the other day and they've removed it. This is my comfort show, why is it not there all the time?"

Shaka iLembe receives praise from Mzansi

In a previous report, Briefly News covered fan reactions over Luyanda Zwane's beauty and immaculate acting skills.

The show recently ended its first season and fans were eager to see how the story will be carried out in the following season. President Cyril Ramaphosa also praised the show's storytelling as well as the values portrayed by Shaka in the series.

