Popular TV shows Skeem Saam and Shaka Ilembe had a big night at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) in 2024

Skeem Saam has had its ups and downs, but the soapie recently got its flowers for its compelling storylines

Online users shared their reactions to Shaka Ilembe winning various awards at the SAFTAs like no other show before

The 2024 SAFTAs were a big night for Shaka Ilembe and Skeem Saam. The TV shows were handsomely rewarded for captivating the South African audience.

'Shaka Ilembe' dominated SAFTAs, and 'Skeem Saam' won a number of awards, and fans were ecstatic. Image: @skeemsaam13 / Instagram / Gallo Images

The SAFTAs awarded various aspects of the long-running show Skeem Saam as well as Shaka Ilembe. People shared their reactions to the Golden Horn accolades afforded to the South African shows

Skeem Saam scoops 3 SAFTAs

Popular soapie Skeem Saam won Best TV Soap at the SAFTA, beating Scandal! and Suidooster. The show also won Best Achievement in Scriptwriting and Best Achievement in Directing.

Shaka Ilembe wins most SAFTAs ever

According to DStv, the TV drama Shaka Ilembe won 12 awards, beating any other shows in SAFTA's history. The categories the show won include:

Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Best Achievement in Wardrobe.

Best Achievement in Art Direction.

Best Achievement in Sound.

Best Achievement in Editing.

Best Achievement in Visual Effects.

Best Achievement in Cinematography.

Best achievement in directing.

best achievement in scriptwriting and Best TV drama.

SA cheers for Skeem Saam

Online users shared their thoughts about the SAFTA Golden Horns that the shows won. Many people felt that they were all well deserved.

@Patrick61593939 commented:

"Nice one for Skeem Saam."

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"More wins."

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Congratulations 🎊 to #SkeemSaam and the crew."

@anele_nino cheered:

"Well deserved."

Shaka Ilember fans raved about the show's wins:

@Sthembiso_RSA cheered:

"Bayeeede Wena Wezulu."

@Nomagugu_xo gushed:

"We are proud of them #ShakaAtTheSAFTAs #ShakaIlembe."

@Shokipey applauded"

"Congratulations #ShakaIlembe #ShakaAtTheSAFTAs."

Nomzamo Mbatha bags international award for 'Shaka Ilembe' role

Briefly News previously reported that Nomzamo Mbatha is getting the international recognition she deserves, and we are happy for her. The star who has been flying the country's flag high recently won big at the 2024 Septimius Awards.

Congratulations are in order for South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who recently won the Best African Actress award for her role in the top drama series Shaka Ilembe. Nomzamo plays King Shaka's mother, Queen Nandi.

The star-studded Shaka Ilembe features Khabonina Qubeka, Senzo Radebe, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Ntando Duma, and Lebogang Tsipa.

Source: Briefly News