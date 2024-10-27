‘Shaka Ilembe’ Makes History at SAFTAs and ‘Skeem Saam’ Wins 3 Awards in 1 Night, Viewers Delighted
- Popular TV shows Skeem Saam and Shaka Ilembe had a big night at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) in 2024
- Skeem Saam has had its ups and downs, but the soapie recently got its flowers for its compelling storylines
- Online users shared their reactions to Shaka Ilembe winning various awards at the SAFTAs like no other show before
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
The 2024 SAFTAs were a big night for Shaka Ilembe and Skeem Saam. The TV shows were handsomely rewarded for captivating the South African audience.
The SAFTAs awarded various aspects of the long-running show Skeem Saam as well as Shaka Ilembe. People shared their reactions to the Golden Horn accolades afforded to the South African shows
Skeem Saam scoops 3 SAFTAs
Popular soapie Skeem Saam won Best TV Soap at the SAFTA, beating Scandal! and Suidooster. The show also won Best Achievement in Scriptwriting and Best Achievement in Directing.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Shaka Ilembe wins most SAFTAs ever
According to DStv, the TV drama Shaka Ilembe won 12 awards, beating any other shows in SAFTA's history. The categories the show won include:
- Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.
- Best Achievement in Wardrobe.
- Best Achievement in Art Direction.
- Best Achievement in Sound.
- Best Achievement in Editing.
- Best Achievement in Visual Effects.
- Best Achievement in Cinematography.
- Best achievement in directing.
- best achievement in scriptwriting and Best TV drama.
SA cheers for Skeem Saam
Online users shared their thoughts about the SAFTA Golden Horns that the shows won. Many people felt that they were all well deserved.
@Patrick61593939 commented:
"Nice one for Skeem Saam."
@Dingswayo_N wrote:
"More wins."
@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:
"Congratulations 🎊 to #SkeemSaam and the crew."
@anele_nino cheered:
"Well deserved."
Shaka Ilember fans raved about the show's wins:
@Sthembiso_RSA cheered:
"Bayeeede Wena Wezulu."
@Nomagugu_xo gushed:
"We are proud of them #ShakaAtTheSAFTAs #ShakaIlembe."
@Shokipey applauded"
"Congratulations #ShakaIlembe #ShakaAtTheSAFTAs."
Nomzamo Mbatha bags international award for 'Shaka Ilembe' role
Briefly News previously reported that Nomzamo Mbatha is getting the international recognition she deserves, and we are happy for her. The star who has been flying the country's flag high recently won big at the 2024 Septimius Awards.
Congratulations are in order for South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who recently won the Best African Actress award for her role in the top drama series Shaka Ilembe. Nomzamo plays King Shaka's mother, Queen Nandi.
The star-studded Shaka Ilembe features Khabonina Qubeka, Senzo Radebe, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Ntando Duma, and Lebogang Tsipa.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za