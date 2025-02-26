Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams has revealed that she's no longer single in a teaser trailer for Season 5

In the teaser trailer, Nonku Williams regrets all the mistakes she has made in previous seasons and declares that she's a changed woman

The teaser trailer left RHOD fans buzzing with some predicting that Nonku's marriage to Jesus Christ won't go beyond the 1st episode

Nonku Williams declares she's married to Jesus Christ in 'RHOD' Season 5 trailer. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Nonku Williams has sent Mzansi buzzing after revealing that she is married to Jesus Christ in Season 5 of the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD). The reality TV star becomes the latest celebrity to be born-again.

Nonku Williams shares she's married to Jesus Christ

RHOD is returning to Showmax and a teaser trailer released ahead of the premiere of Season 5 shows Nonku Williams turning a new leaf and giving her life to Jesus Christ.

In the teaser trailer, Nonku Williams boldly declares that she is married to Jesus.

“I’m very much single. In fact, I’m not even single. I am married. I am married to Jesus Christ, my Lord and my Saviour,” she said.

From the trailer, RHOD Season 5 will follow Nonku Williams on her journey as a born-again Christian. In the trailer, Nonku reads Psalm 27 and prays to God asking for forgiveness and for Him to prevent her from speaking anything hurtful like she has done in the past.

In the teaser trailer, Williams emphasises that she is a changed woman saying:

“God is a God of second chance. I mean, I have messed up in the past but God always has his arms open.”

Mzansi reacts to Real Housewives of Durban Season 5 teaser trailer

After entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the teaser trailer of the Real Housewives of Durban Season 5, Mzansi flooded the comments section with reactions. A section of fans joked that given Nonku Williams’ relationship history, her marriage with Jesus won't last past the 1st episode.

Here are some of the reactions:

@TumiGabuza said:

“I would be there. I know my girl, I will be shocked if she is married for long 😂😂😭”

@ilovezizo_ joked:

“One thing about Nonku, she will rebrand every season 🤣 by the end of the first episode it's back to factory settings.”

@theoriginallebi remarked:

“She’s a hot mess! But she’s good TV 🤣🤣🤣 She’s mastered this reality show thing.”

@SanehKhuluse said:

“I can’t help but laugh at this because I can’t take Nonku seriously but ngimthandani 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

@pengrafadi said:

“She starts off the show like this every year 😭”

@__chretien said:

“This act won’t last for too long, but I’m here for it. I’m here to watch my girl.😂"

Nonku Williams celebrates daughter on her special day

In related news, Nonku Williams celebrated her daughter Nothile who is currently in grade 12, and had her matric dance 2025.

Williams took to her socials to pen a sweet message for her daughter and gushed over how amazing she is. The touching message left South Africans in their feelings.

'Real Housewives of Durban' Season 5 cast members

Briefly News previously reported on what viewers can expect on Real Housewives of Durban Season 5.

While RHOD is expected to introduce new cast members, viewers can expect Nonku Williams, Sorisha Naidoo, Jojo Robinson and Angel Ndlela to return.

Slindile ‘Slee’ Ndlovu is one of the cast members who aren’t expected to return for season 5 after she reportedly moved to Johannesburg to be with her fiancé.

