The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Nonku Williams gushed over her daughter Nothile on Instagram

Nonku Williams gushed over her baby girl and how proud she is of her, adding that she is blessed to have her in her life

Mzansi sent Nonku and Nothile love as the Matric student looked glamourous for her matric dance

Nonku Williams was super proud of her daughter Nothile. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: UGC

Oh, the joys of motherhood and watching your little cub grow into a young adult. This overwhelming feeling of gratitude hit Nonku Williams as she watched her daughter Nothile prepare for her matric dance.

Nonku pens letter to daughter Nothile

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Nonku Williams celebrated her daughter Nothile on her special day. Nothile, who is currently in grade 12, had her matric dance 2025 and she looked dazzling, just like her beautiful mother.

Nonku Williams took the opportunity to gush over her baby girl and told her how proud she was of her. Nothile also added that she is blessed to have her in her life and reminisced about the time she gave birth to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"From the moment I knew I was carrying you, my life changed forever. You were my answered prayer, my reason to push forward even in the toughest times. I remember driving myself to the hospital the night you were born, the rain pouring down, my heart filled with equal parts fear and excitement—because I knew that no matter what, you would be my greatest blessing."

Check out the beautiful Instagram post here.

Nothile looked beautiful on her matric dance

The daughter of the late Gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane wore a sheer light brown dress. In awe over her baby girl's beauty, Nonku praised her and said:

"Here you are: A beautiful, intelligent, graceful young woman standing tall in a moment that marks just how far we’ve come. Raising you has been the greatest honour of my life. Through every challenge, every lesson, and every triumph, you have shown resilience, strength, and the kind of light that cannot be dimmed."

Nonku Williams' daughter Nothile looked beautiful for her matric dance. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Mzansi hailed Nonku Williams

This is what netizens had to say about Nonku's message to Nothile:

mfundi2007 exclaimed:

"Wow, you guys look like sisters."

mrs.jojo.robinson shared:

"You look absolutely beautiful @williamsnothile ❤️❤️❤️ well done on raising a beauty inside and out my nonks."

childrenofalovingheavenlyfathe gushed:

"What an amazing mother you are. We see you and pray God blesses you ever so abundantly so you can continue to provide for your little ones."

Nonku attends Ecerine launch

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonku Williams and Melanie Bala attended the Eucerin Epicelline launch and they looked stunning.

The ladies posted pictures of how they looked at the exclusive launch in Sandton.

Source: Briefly News