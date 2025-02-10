TV personality Zizo Beda lost her mother in 2024, and she spoke profoundly about her and the lessons she instilled

Zizo Beda recently went through her late mother, Reverend Nonceba Beda's belongings and she reminisced

In her Instagram post, Zizo expressed gratitude for her mother's life, and fans comforted the star

Zizo Beda discovered some treasured memories while remembering her mother. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African media personality Zizo Beda recently remembered her late mother Reverend Nonceba Beda, who she lost in 2024.

Zizo Beda on her mother

Just recently, the former Selimathunzi presenter opened up about the immense gratitude she felt when sorting out her mother's stuff.

In her Instagram post, Zizo first spoke about how identical she and her son looked when she posted a throwback picture of her. She said the experience of going through her mother's belongings was a wild one as it caused old memories to return.

"My son has my whole face!!!" she laughed before clarifying that the person in the photo was her.

"Sorting through all our Mama’s things has taken us all down memory lane! It’s been the wildest thing. She kept so many things over the years. We have laughed like crazy thinking back on the incredible life we have lived with her. We were and remain truly blessed," she continued.

Zizo remembers late mother

After announcing the passing of her beloved mother, Zizo Beda penned a heartfelt note to her and posted a video compilation of some of their most treasured moments.

"Thank you for one of the most meaningful relationships of my existence - the one between me and the one you trusted to bring me and my siblings into the world, the relationship between me noMama."

Mzansi sends special messages to Zizo

Netizens comforted Zizo Beda after sharing the heartwarming post.

mrslj26

"OMG, what in the VK is this? But can you see uba you stole your dad's face wena phofu. Ohh Shlobzee Undamcama is such a bittersweet ceremony (sending you lots of love)."

sindiswagasela

"others are the best in keeping mementos"Aibo VK's whole face to the tee😍😍always been beautiful."

andisiwefokazi

"Mothers are the best in keeping mementos."

