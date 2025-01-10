TV presenter Zizo Beda pulled heartstrings after sharing a photo of her and Unathi Nkayi on social media

Unathi Nkayi is mourning after the passing of her father, Sakhiwo M Nkayi, and she laid him to rest

Zizo's touching photo with Unathi had Mzansi reeling, and many admired their friendship

Fans are here for Zizo Beda and Unathi Nkayi's friendship.

Unathi Nkayi and Zizo Beda display friendship goals

Television presenter Zizo Beda showed just how good of a friend she is when she posted a photo of her and Unathi Nkayi. The former Idols SA judge recently lost her father.

In the picture, Unathi looks emotional as she mourns her father. Zizo comforts her with a warm hug and kiss.

"I will always be here for you@unathi.co," Zizo wrote on her X page.

Just recently, Unathi announced the passing of her father, Sakhiwo M Nkayi.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved father, Sakhiwo M Nkayi. He was a true treasure to us all, a great father, beloved friend, and uncle to many. He now joins his lineage at their final resting place. We appreciate your love and support during this tough time."

Check out the touching photo below:

Fans fawn over picture of Unathi and Zizo

Netizens expressed admiration for Unathi Nkayi and Zizo Beda's photo, saying the former Selimathunzi presenter should never leave Unathi's side.

@sithembilemkon2 replied:

"Zizo frame this photo. It's very beautiful."

@SENZONG84433663 responded:

"Please support that lady. Never leave her side."

@_TheRuleOfLa exclaimed:

"Wow! It's so sweet of you, Zizo. I hope you had a great entry into 2025."

@ThabsT99 gushed:

"Who doesn’t love Unsta."

@tuminho6 stated:

"Sisters love. This pic is so real, should be framed."

@hello_zaddy praised:

"This is beautiful. Ow my crush. You are such a real friend."

@MichaelPayiya gushed:

"Queens that are there for their friends are a diamond."

