Former Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi laid her father, Sakhiwo M Nkayi, to rest, saying the ceremony was beautifully painful

Unathi Nkayi posted a video in his remembrance on social media, highlighting his love for them as his children

Mzansi comforted Unathi and shared some touching words in reaction to her emotional Instagram post

Unathi Nkayi announced the passing of her father, Sakhiwo M Nkayi, last week. They gave him a beautiful send-off.

Unathi Nkayi has laid her father to rest in a beautiful ceremony. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Unathi remembers father following burial

Television star Unathi Nkayi is mourning the passing of her father, Sakhiwo Nkayi. The star shared a beautiful video montage of the late academic shortly after they laid him to rest

Unathi Nkayi took to Instagram to appreciate people for the love and support they gave them. The former Idols SA judge expressed gratitude and described the experience as beautifully painful. The late Nkayi will be celebrated at his memorial service next week at the Nkayi ancestral ground.

"He is with his parents now. He told me on my birthday that he has done everything for us and he is tired now," Nkayi shared.

Watch the touching video below:

Mzansi comforts Unathi following father's burial

Netizens sent their love to Unathi and comforted her after sharing a sweet message following her father's burial

Olwe2lesha sighed:

"Oh man, and he raised such a beautiful, steadfast daughter in you! He did amazing."

iviwendim shared:

"When they gave out father, you won, mama. You spoke so beautifully about your dad. He must be the proudest dad. Sending you so much love."

zola_hashatsi comforted:

"My heart, thoughts and love were with you and the fam yesterday. I love you."

@asie_jey shared:

"I was only 17 when my father passed, I'm learning more from him in his physical absence than I could alive as I was still young. I wish you not only healing but more learning from this legend."

phumezamdabe said:

"Our sincerest condolences to you and your family."

lulu_hela shared:

"And what a phenomenal job he did with raising you! Sending you so much love."

Zizo Beda supports Unathi Nkayi

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Selimathunzi presenter Zizo Beda shared an emotional photo of her and Unathi Nkayi on social media following Unathi's father's burial.

Zizo's touching photo with Unathi had Mzansi reeling, and many admired their friendship.

