Unathi Nkayi's father recently turned a year older and the singer penned him a touching note

The daddy's girl shared photos of her old man and opened up about their sweet relationship

Mzansi joined the former Idols SA judge in wishing her father well on his birthday

Unathi Nkayi celebrated her father's birthday with a touching post revealing their sweet bond. Images: unathi.co

Source: Instagram

Unathi Nkayi is a certified daddy's girl. The singer/ presenter's father recently celebrated his birthday and Unathi dedicated a touching Instagram post to him. The former Kaya 959 presenter beamed with pride as she opened up about her father's presence in her and her sisters' lives, saying he's a great influence.

Unathi Nkayi celebrates father's birthday

Our girl, Unathi Nkayi wished her dad a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram photo dump. The Sana Lwam singer penned a heartfelt tribute message to her father as he turned a year older and opened up about their relationship.

An obvious daddy's girl, Unathi referred to her dad as her confidant and moral compass, saying that he is the reason behind her feistiness:

"When you get ANNOYED with MY feistiness KNOW that it is because of MY FELLOW scorpio who raised me to be like THIS!"

Mzansi shows love to Unathi's dad

Online users gathered to wish Unathi's father a happy birthday and fawned over his relationship with his daughter:

kwa_mammkhize wrote:

"You are so lucky booo to have him , happy BD to him!"

minniedlamini sent well wishes:

"Happy Birthday Dad we love you!"

melzinbala requested:

"Please wish Tata a very happy birthday from me!"

zizotshwete responded:

"Happy birthday Tata. UThando olungaka. Daddy’s girls ke sana."

kayise_ngqula said:

"A father's presence in his daughter's life is the foundation of who she becomes….truly! Oyena Ntomb’Kayise nguwe Sis U and it is beautiful to witness."

hlubikazii__ gushed:

"The way your mom looks at your dad!"

maleka.brenda praised:

"You are blessed, Mommy. Happy birthday to Daddy Dearest."

