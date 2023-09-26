It seems the feud between Sizwe Dhlomo and Unathi Nkayi is one online users won't get over too easily

Sizwe was misinterpreted in a tweet where a follower claimed the Kaya 959 presenter orchestrated Unathi's dismissal

Sizwe stood his ground, saying that his former colleague got what she deserved and that he felt nothing about her suffering

Sizwe Dhlomo stated that Unathi Nkayi orchestrated her suffering regarding her dismissal from Kaya 959 and her ongoing court battle. Images: sizwedhlomo

Sizwe Dhlomo is one man who will not back-paddle from his statements. In a Twitter (X) interaction with a follower, the Kaya 959 presenter was accused of being instrumental in Unathi Nkayu's dismissal from the radio station. Sizwe clapped back and said that he had nothing to do with it, however, his former colleague deserved all that she was getting.

Sizwe stands his ground

In a recent Twitter (X) interaction with user Esethu_sn, the user responded to a post where Sizwe Dhlomo expressed sadness over people's hardships.

"It really pains me to see people suffering."

The user went head first at Dhlomo, calling him out for playing a role in Unathi Nkayi's dismissal from Kaya 959 which led to an ongoing legal battle:

"When I say I hate your people GOD. Look at this one."

He went on:

"Yekela amanga Sizwe, right now we will prove that you are the designer of UNathi's suffering. What pains you lol? Not UNathi's?"

Sizwe swiftly responded to the allegations, standing his ground yet again that he had nothing to do with his former colleague's dismissal although she deserved it:

"Nope, definitely not hers. She’s the designer of her own suffering. She got exactly what she deserved."

Mzansi weighs in on Sizwe's bold statement

Of course, the socials were ablaze where followers weighed in on Sizwe's unapologetic statement and flooded his comments section with reactions:

SansNgu said:

"Yup. Anyone who lies about abuse deserves all the smoke. Please and thanks."

XhosaFact responded:

"I agree with you Dlomo and there is no benefit in lying about reality. Your truth heals my friend."

sirboring_26 commented:

"I know you meant this tweet."

phile_h posted:

"I now believe him. Such strong conviction must be based on truth, surely."

bemba_woman added:

"No words minced!"

asazani3 said:

"Sizwe ngikuthandela ukuthi indaba uyibeka straight."

