Young Stunna and Musa Keys shared a cool picture while living it up in Dubai

The singers appeared to be having a good time, taking shots with friends, but their photo raised suspicion

Mzansi questioned if the pair were dating, seeing that they've both had their sexuality questioned online

Young Stunna and Musa Keys' photo left netizens suspicious. Images: youngstunna_rsa, musakeys

Young Stunna and Musa Keys appeared to have a great time while out in Dubai, but it was a different story in Mzansi when netizens raised questions about their sexuality - again.

Musa Keys and Young Stunna take over Dubai

South African musical superstars, Musa Keys and Young Stunna, were recently spotted living their best lives in Dubai.

The singers were scheduled to perform at the We Outside event on 11 May 2024, and had the locals jamming to Amapiano!

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a photo of them together, taking shots and enjoying the vibe.

Young Stunna also shared some snaps from his Dubai trip and a video of himself on stage, while Musa was seen cruising in a Lamborghini and had a content creator check the authenticity of his jewellery - of course, they were real!

Mzansi reacts to Musa Keys and Young Stunna's picture

It's a new day of netizens suggesting that Musa Keys and Young Stunna are gay. And even though the Unavailable hitmaker addressed the allegations, it's evident that not everyone is convinced:

realnorma_kay said:

"It's so obvious."

Njabulo05031 asked:

"Am I the only one who thinks that Stunna is playing for the other side?"

Sphe____ was surprised:

"They were both suspected and now are seen together."

Simpin_me teased:

"Birds of a feather flock together."

TheOnlySire threw shade at Maglera Doe Boy, who was also under scrutiny:

"Maglera is missing, and then the trio of baddies would be complete."

Musa Keys steals the show at Bridgerton season premiere

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Keys' outfit at the Bridgerton season three premiere.

The singer's all-white look received mixed reactions online, where some netizens admired his daring look, while others felt he was doing too much.

