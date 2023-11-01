One thing about Young Stunna is he will always try to put on a show for his supporters

This time around, however, the popular Amapiano star became a victim of trolls who ridiculed his high-energy performance

Stunna broke a sweat for his supporters and received praise, while some netizens questioned his sexuality

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Young Stunna received mixed reactions from netizens after he went all out for a performance. Images: Young stunna

Source: Facebook

Eish, Young Stunna can't catch a break on the socials. The Amapiano star was caught performing at a show busting serious moves but was ridiculed by some netizens who thought he was going overboard.

Other supporters were impressed with the Adiwele hitmaker's performance and praised him for always putting in an effort for his fans.

Young Stunna gives an energetic performance

Yah, no, Young Stunna is a passionate performer of note, and his recent show had socials buzzing with praise and critique. The singer is loved for putting up a show for his supporters whenever he's on stage:

PAY ATTENTION:

"Young Stunna doing his thing on stage."

Mzansi weighs in on Young Stunna's performance

As expected, Twitter (X) and Instagram gave Young Stunna's performance mixed reactions. Other users began questioning the singer's sexuality, saying he's slowly exposing himself through his outfits and stage performances:

unklenefew20 claimed:

"He's in the closet."

NdumiRed said:

"That man wasn't lying."

lulus_herbal_shop asked:

"Even if he is gay, is it wrong???"

On the other side of social media, Instagram users praised Stunna's performance:

epicentertainmentqueen hailed:

"Best performer we have!"

phutazer fawned over Stunna:

"I love his vibe, he respects his fans and takes his work seriously!"

_lerata_ responded:

"He goes all out on his performance no matter gore oko kae."

nhlaka_mpisane praised Stunna:

"He’s an amazing performer!"

Tyla stuns Mzansi with first live TV performance

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Tyla's first live TV performance of her hit single, Water, on the Bianca talk show.

The Johannesburg-born singer's popularity has risen to incredible heights since her career began, and she has the entire country cheering her on.

She recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and had fans praising her flawless performance and snatched waist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News