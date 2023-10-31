Bernard Parker is recovering very well and looks like he will be back on the field in no time

The TS Galaxy star shared a video of his physio session that shows how well he's doing since his injury and subsequent surgery

Fans are rallying behind "Die Hond" and sending encouraging messages to help on his road to recovery

Bernard Parker shared an inspiring video of his physio session as he begins his recovery journey. Images: bernard_parker_25

Source: Instagram

Bernard Parker got fans all hyped up when he shared the progress of his recovery in a new clip. The TS Galaxy player posted a video of his physio session, showing off his will to recover and fans are impressed.

Previously, it was revealed that TS Galaxy coughed up over R200K for Parker's surgery which, judging by his progress, was all worth it.

Bernard Parker shows off recovery video

You can't keep a good man down and Bernard Parker shows that his recent injury made him even more determined to get back on his feet.

After the injury he sustained during a clash with Mamelodi Sundowns player, Bongani Zungu, Parker immediately underwent surgery that was followed by weeks of rest.

"Die Hond" recently began his recovery journey and showed off his training video during a physio session:

"Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference."

Fans cheer Bernard Parker

Mzansi is impressed with Parker's progress considering just how worried soccer fans were after his injury, with many calling for Zungu's suspension.

On the other hand, Parker seems to not have any issues with his fellow soccer star despite fans' opinions.

thabo_pitse said:

"The Champ. The legend. You got this, my Bro. God got you!"

thereal_waydejooste responded:

"Mentality is everything!"

danielakpeyi commented:

"See you soon bro."

pablo.s_wife posted:

"You got this!"

king_murah added:

"Top player attitude.. can't wait to see you on the pitch!"

ucphiwe_m said:

"Speedy recovery my brother. Can’t wait to see you back on the pitch soon."

_slimdope_ responded:

"You’ll come back stronger, big bro!"

