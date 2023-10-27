Former The Wife actor Linda Majola said nobody laughed at his jokes at his recent stand-up comedy show in Durban

The Uzalo actor shared an Instagram video where he spoke about how his show flopped and expressed his devastation

Through it all, Linda remained positive, and even the encouraging words he received from his followers uplifted him

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Linda Majola said he regretted stepping on that Durban stage because nobody laughed or even giggled at his jokes. Image: @lindah_majola

Source: Instagram

It never rains, it pours. Linda Majola's attempt at comedy might be coming to an abrupt end, here's why.

Linda said nobody laughed at a single joke during show

The former The Wife actor Linda Majola shared a video on Instagram, highlighting his devastation at the lack of enthusiasm from a Durban crowd.

The actor who rose to fame for his skits online said he decided to give comedy a try since people laughed at his jokes. The first show was a success, he admitted, but the second recent one flopped.

PAY ATTENTION:

The star was parked outside McDonald's, but he said he was not hungry as the thought of people embarrassing him like that on stage made him full.

Linda walked out the stage devastated and embarrassed

The Uzalo actor did not fail to adequately express his devastation, as his range of emotions could be seen in the video. Towards the end, he fought back tears but remained adamant that he would not cry nor give up.

Through it all, Linda remained positive, and even the encouraging words he received from his followers uplifted him.

Netizens encourage Linda to keep his head up

Some celebrities encouraged Linda and told him not to beat himself up about this, as it was a learning curve.

noxymabika said:

"Don't be too hard on yourself. lalela it's gets better with time! You are really funny!!"

katlegomaboe encouraged:

"This is your next opening, bro. Brilliant."

zandiletembe laughed:

"Well… This is funny. You’re funny, it was school fees. Keep showing up and trying. Don’t give up."

missnande_n added:

"Thing is angiunderstandi because I'm laughing as I'm listening to this, how did they not laugh. No they are silly."

nonnie_star added:

"Aneva, it could not have been this bad...what kind of audience was that? Get a Oreo McFlurry and all will be better at the next one. Keep going every journey has it's hiccups."

Why Linda ventured into comedy

Briefly News previously reported that Linda Majola announced that he took a leap of faith and joined comedy.

His first show in Durban was named This & That with a side of jazz, and it took place on 30 June 2023.

His debut show was a hit among attendees, who lauded the star for overcoming his fears.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News