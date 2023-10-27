A woman played a prank on her husband by telling him she mistakenly broke their TV with a broom

The TV wasn't broken; it was a picture on the screen, but how she acted made the whole joke believable

People throughout Mzansi had a good laugh, and the video trended on TikTok with hundreds of comments and reshares

A funny lady shared a video of how she tricked her husband into thinking she broke their television. Images: @liyemancume

Source: TikTok

A clever and light-hearted joke played by a woman on her husband involving a broken TV has taken the internet by storm, and South Africa loves it.

Woman pranks husband

The prankster, TikTok user @liyemancume, hatched a brilliant plan to give her husband a good laugh. She called her husband in the lounge, telling him their TV was broken. She made him believe that she mistakenly hit it with a broom.

Her hubby was not impressed as he contemplated the prospect of a costly replacement. The TV was not broken upon closer inspection and was a lifelike screensaver. The clever prank lightened the mood and showcased the woman's wit and creativity.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi ripped at TikTok video

The heartwarming story has since gone viral, spreading joy and laughter throughout South Africa. The young woman's acting skills have been praised. The clip had many people flock to the comment section to share their views:

@Mr Cooper laughed:

"Bro is shouting in lowercase."

@Mr G joked:

"Guy is so tired with everything."

@Joy chuckled:

"For me it's that Sotho mix with Xhosa and that yhoooo."

@Cbu commented:

"When he said Yoh, I felt his pain."

@Malesela Da noise maker said:

"Right now his thinking whether to replace the TV or get himself a new lady."

@Kele shared:

"He's not shocked, not in a bad way but e bonala e kete e rehearsed."

Prankster son tricks father into eating fake brownie

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a son who tricked his father into eating a fake brownie made from a dish sponge dipped in Nutella.

When the dad takes a bite, his surprised expression is hilarious because while it tastes sweet, the texture is entirely off. This video has gotten reactions from all over the world and gained over 1.4 million views.

