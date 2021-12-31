Chicago based rapper Lil Jay was making some momentum in his music career until he found himself behind bars. The once-popular creative youngster was involved in a drug deal gone wrong, resulting in Filmon N. Rezene's death. Nevertheless, the CEO of CloutLord Entertainment and YouTube star has collected over 50 million views and counting, and his fans are screaming for his early release.

How long has King Lil Jay been in jail? He has served two years of his sentence at the time of writing; read on to find out why he is behind bars; when he is due for release and if he is eligible for parole.

Lil Jay's profile summary

Full name: Jeff McGraw

Jeff McGraw Nickname: King Lil Jay or "Jeff the Meth"

King Lil Jay or "Jeff the Meth" Famous for: Music and murder

Music and murder Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Date of birth: 12 November 1993

12 November 1993 Zodiac: Scorpio

Scorpio Lil Jay's age: 28 in 2021

28 in 2021 Current residence: Stateville Correctional Center, Illinois

Stateville Correctional Center, Illinois Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African American

African American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Spouse: Unspecified

Unspecified Children: 1 daughter

1 daughter Parents: Unspecified

Unspecified Siblings: Unspecified

Unspecified Height: 5 ft 9in

5 ft 9in Weight: 68kg

68kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Unspecified

Unspecified Occupation: Musical artist and CEO of CloutLord Entertainment

Musical artist and CEO of CloutLord Entertainment Record Label : Free Band Gang (FBG)

: (FBG) Net worth: $200 thousand in 2021

$200 thousand in 2021 Instagram: @liljay063

@liljay063 Twitter: @CloutLord063

Biography

There are different reports concerning Lil Jay's real name, as some sites claim that it is Jeff McGraw, while others state that his birth name is Mario Austin. However, his arrest record features the first name, as can be seen below.

The YouTube star was born in Chiсаgо, Illinois, on 12 November 1993. Unfortunately, he has revealed very little information about his early life, and we do not know if he has any siblings or not.

He does, however, have a daughter with an unnamed woman, the details of which have also been kept out of the spotlight.

Lil Jay's career

Lil Jay has released several tracks during his musical career. Some of his most popular tracks include: 10К, Ваrѕ оf Сlоut, Flехіn’ N Fіnеѕѕе, Соmреtіtіоn Dоmіnаtіоn, and Сhіrаq.

Араrt frоm the ѕоlо rесоrdіngѕ hе hаѕ rеlеаѕеd, he has also featured in other artist's works. Ѕоmе оf Lil Jay's songs іnсludе Nо Ѕmоkе bу FВG Duсk, Му Drеаm bу Dеf Маnіас, аnd Оut Му Wау.

When it comes to multi-track productions, Lil Jay has a couple of them under his belt, such as Јuѕt Саkе, Nо Віrthdау, Каѕh Коld 2 and І’m Ѕtіll Undіѕрutеd. Rаtеd R wаѕ created with the help of “Тhе Ѕріrіtuаl Воуѕ.”

Other artists that this Chicago rapper has partnered with include Dа’Міѕtа, Маurісе Gау, Flу Іzzу, Lіttlе Rеу Тhе МС, аnd Сhоѕеn Оnе.

You can listen to this Chicago rapper's music on Youtube, Spotify, and Deezer.

How long has Lil Jay been in jail?

As of Wednesday, 24 July 2019, the muso faces 14 years behind bars at the Stateville Correctional Center. He was found guilty of conspiring to commit murder with the intention to cause harm or death. The youngster apparently turned down an 8-year plea deal.

So, who did he murder? 25-year-old Filmon N. Rezene, who appeared in Jay’s “Faneto (GMix)” music video, was shot and died from his injuries on 15 May in Stroger Hospital.

Butta, Roshinda Young, Monique Lane-Calhoun and Brittany Dupree were also placed under arrest after their involvement with the shooting became evident.

So what happened?

Rezene was allegedly gunned down in self-defence in Calumet City after an altercation when a drug deal went wrong. .

Lil Jay, Rezene, and the rest of the squad claimed they went to buy marijuana from a 22-year-old man, but a quarrel broke out. So, they removed themselves from the scene, only to return with a gun that Rezene's girlfriend Young had supplied.

The 22-year-old was shot four times, but he was also packing heat and returned fire at Rezene, who was hit more than once.

Is Lil Jay still alive?

Yes, this young musician is still with us and is allegedly able to apply for parole in April 2022. If he is unsuccessful, Lil Jay's release date is set for 12 April 2024. Prison life does not seem to be doing the young man well, as he appears to have aged dramatically over a short period.

He is, however, still a wealthy man, as Lil Jay's net worth in 2021 is estimated at $200 thousand.

In conclusion, it appears that if Lil Jay behaves himself at the Stateville Correctional Center, he may be released on parole as soon as April of 2022, after only two years behind bars. Briefly will keep you updated on the progress of the hearing, and we hope that he is able to turn over a new leaf and does not have to watch his daughter grow up from such a distance.

