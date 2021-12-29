A ward councillor, his nephew and a friend are in police custody in KwaZulu-Natal for alleged murder and attempted murder

The trio, who had been on the run since they were tipped off to the police's interest in them, were arrested in various parts of Durban

A fourth person involved in the alleged attacks and murders is still on the run, while the three men arrested will appear in court soon

DURBAN - A ward councillor, his nephew and a friend were arrested by police on Tuesday for allegedly killing three people and attempting to murder seven others in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The trio, aged between 24 and 43, is facing a slew of other charges, including malicious damage to property. They were arrested in and around Durban following an intensive investigation, having been on the run since being tipped-off that they were wanted in connection with several cases.

KwaZulu Natal Councillor, 2 Others Arrested for 3 Murders and 7 Attempted Murders

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the three men concocted an elaborate murder plot over a vested political interest in an area of Durban, News24 reported.

"The suspects allegedly attacked a family in Engilanyoni Mid Illovo due to a relative of the said family being elected as a ward councillor candidate in the area. The family fled the area fearing for their lives before going into hiding in various parts of Durban," Mbele said.

The suspects later located the family in Sydenham, Umlazi and Camperdown and allegedly assaulted them so they could reveal the whereabouts of the ward councillor candidate, according to TimesLIVE.

"The family refused to disclose his whereabouts, which aggravated the suspects, who, in turn, discharged multiple shots that killed three people and injured seven. They then damaged the properties where the various people were found," added Mbele.

"In one incident, the suspects attacked two teenagers, aged 14 and 16, in Umlazi after the victims denied knowing their grandfather's whereabouts, who is the ward councillor candidate.

"The [teenagers] were allegedly attacked and shot multiple times by the trio. They damaged the property and left the victims fighting for their lives. The teenagers were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention by members of the community," said Mbele.

Briefly News understands that a fourth person involved in the alleged attacks and murders is still at large. The unnamed councillor, his nephew and friend are expected to make their appearance in court soon.

