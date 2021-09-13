Minister of Police Bheki Cele will visit the Inanda township in KwaZulu-Natal following the killing of three women

Minister of Police Bheki Cele will visit the Inanda township, northwest of the Durban CBD in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, following the killing of three women.

It is understood that Cele will be briefed on the murders after the trio were gunned down in a drive-by shooting outside Buhlebethu Primary School during an African National Congress (ANC) meeting on Saturday.

Five other people were injured during the shooting incident and taken to hospital. EWN reported earlier that one of the survivors said now she fears for her life after doctors failed to remove a bullet lodged in her body.

The motive for the attack is unknown, but it's believed it could be politically motivated, although there is no official information available to suggest this.

Families to receive aid from ANC in KZN

Briefly News reported earlier that the relatives of Ncami Shange, Beatrice Nzama, and Philisiwe Jili will receive assistance for the arrangements of the funerals.

The decision to offer assistance came to light following the recent visit by a team headed by KZN ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala. It was during the said visit that it was discovered that the impacted families are financially challenged.

Cele will visit the scene and engage with the police management team where, among other things, it is expected he will be briefed on the ongoing investigations, including progress on any arrests.

Cele, according to a News24 report, will subsequently make his way to the homes of the deceased to meet with the families. Inanda police are investigating three counts of murder and five of attempted murder.

