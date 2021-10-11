A MEC in Mbombela, Mpumalanga has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that led to the deaths of two people

The identity of the MEC cannot be made public until he makes a court appearance, which is scheduled for Monday, 11 October

Two others were also arrested in connection to the killings and they have already received bail of R20 000 each

MBOMBELA - The South African Police Services has confirmed that an MEC from Mpumalanga has handed himself over and is currently facing charges related to murder and attempted murder.

The accused MEC handed himself over at Mbombela Police Station and was alongside his lawyer who accompanied him. He faces two charges of murder and one attempted murder charge.

A MEC in Mpumalanga is facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted. Image: Caspar Benson

Source: Getty Images

Vishnu Naidoo, SAPS national spokesperson, says the MEC was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place on 22 August in Mbombela. Two people are said to have been killed in the incident and another person was wounded, according to News24.

He was arrested with two other people for their involvement in the shooting. The two arrested are named Joseph Charlie Ngwenya and Tshepo Matsane and are both out on bail of R20 000.

According to SowetanLIVE, the MEC will only be identified after he appears in court on Monday, 11 October.

