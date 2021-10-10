A manhunt has been launched by the South African Police Service following the death of an officer

58-year-old Tshitereke Masuvhelele was shot and killed on Friday night when suspects allegedly robbed his family business

Masuvhelele was a member of the Crime Intelligence Unit and police are mobilising to apprehend the suspects

LIMPOPO - Police officers have launched a manhunt after a police officer was allegedly shot and killed.

The suspects fled the scene of an alleged robbery after 58-year-old Tshitereke Masuvhelele was shot and killed on Friday night.

The police are on the hunt for suspected cop killers after a 58-year-old officer was gunned down. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

The suspects allegedly made off with an unknown amount of cash as well as a cell phone belonging to the slain officer according to the SABC.

News24 reported that Masuvhelele was a member of the Crime Intelligence Unit.

The robbery took place at his family business, Masuvhelele was tending to his cattle when the alleged robbers approached.

Masuvhelele's two sons were held up by the criminals and he went to investigate.

He encountered one of the suspects outside the shop. The suspect opened fire on Masuvhelele, hitting him several times.

"Criminals have declared war": SAPS shutdown robbery at petrol station, SA proud

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Force is celebrating a big win after apprehending 3 robbery suspects and fatally wounding another at a filling station near Plettenberg Bay.

At approximately 5:00 on Sunday, 3 October 2021 a group of at least five armed suspects entered a shop, hoping to steal cellphones and other valuable items off garage staff.

Heading online, SAPS shared this report:

" A group of at least five armed suspects entered a shop attached to a filling station along the N2 highway at the entrance to The Crags between Plettenberg Bay and the Tsitsikamma toll gates. They proceeded to rob the staff of cellphones and took an undisclosed amount of cash."

"Police members promptly responded and a shootout ensued with suspects firing at police. One suspect was fatally wounded and another sustained gunshot wounds," they captioned the post in part.

Police shoot dead 6 illegal mineshaft workers in North West

In similar news, the South African Police Services in the North West has clashed with six illegal mineshaft workers which led to a deadly shootout.

The incident took place in Orkney on Wednesday and SAPS North West spokesperson in the North West Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, confirmed that the confrontation was between SAPS members and 35 unlawful miners have been arrested.

Source: Briefly.co.za