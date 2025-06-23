Herman Mashaba has criticised the decision to spend R700 million on the upcoming National Dialogue

Mashaba said that the country's problems were already known, and there was no need to spend money to talk about them

South Africans agreed with the ActionSA leader that the National Dialogue was a waste of time and money

Herman Mashaba Labels R700 Million National Dialogue a Wasteful Exercise, South Africans Agree

GAUTENG – Herman Mashaba has criticised the price tag for the proposed National Dialogue, and he’s not the only one.

The ActionSA leader weighed in on the upcoming National Dialogue and the R700 million price tag set aside for it, describing it as a wasteful exercise. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on 10 June 2025 that the government agreed to convene an inclusive National Dialogue, which would reflect on the state of the country in order to reimagine the future.

Mashaba labels National Dialogue a wasteful exercise

Speaking during ActionSA’s election campaign in Alexandra on Monday, 23 June 2025, Mashaba said it was a concern that the government was willing to spend a hefty fee to discuss issues that were already known. Mashaba said the problems have been known for years, so there was no need to spend R700 million to discuss them.

"It's really so sad when I hear our president announcing plans to spend R700 million to hold talks when roads are in shambles. Do you need a National Dialogue to know that the roads are in a bad state?" he asked.

He added that the National Dialogue would make no difference to society.

President explains the need for National Dialogue

When announcing the National Dialogue, Ramaphosa said it was a chance for all South Africans to come together and help shape the next chapter of the country’s democracy.

“Through the National Dialogue, we seek a shared vision of what it means to be a South African and develop a new national ethos and common value system,” the president said.

Ramaphosa explained that he will be calling a National Convention on Friday, 15 August 2025, which will set the agenda for the National Dialogue.

South Africans also criticise Ramaphosa’s plans

Mashaba wasn’t the only one who criticised the president’s plans, as South Africans also stated that it was a terrible idea.

Vanessa E Brown noted:

“And regardless of the criticism and lack of support for this so-called dialogue, 'his excellency' just plunges ahead, wasting money that can change lives with absolutely no concern for the wishes and needs of his dear fellow South Africans."

Geofrey Sigamoney asked:

“Is there a comprehensive, detailed breakdown of the R700 million? I am convinced that some ANC crony will benefit from this National Dialogue?”

Mogie Naicker added:

“Everyone agrees it's wasteful except the people who are wilfully trying to spend money that could be put to better use, like fixing infrastructure or even giving to the needy.”

Linda Craigli stated:

“We all know this very well.”

Shelley Manning said:

“A tepid, transparent waste of money to curry favour. Our country does not need more hot air and talking. Stop corruption, nepotism and wasteful expenditure. Time for action, not talks.”

Kabelo Ndhlovu asked:

“So, folks will get paid just to talk? This is some expensive conversation. These talks never work.”

