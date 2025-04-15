Herman Mashaba is unhappy with the government for spending R3.45 billion on foreign missions

The ActionSA leader said money was spent on countries with which South Africa had no clear trade relations with

South Africans were unimpressed with Mashaba, saying he voted in favour of a Value-Added Tax hike

Herman Mashaba is very unhappy with the government for spending R3.45 billion on foreign missions. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Herman Mashaba is not impressed with the amount of money the government spends on foreign missions.

The ActionSA leader raised concerns after it was revealed that the government spent R3.45 billion in the 2023/24 financial year only on foreign missions.

The figure was revealed during a response to a parliamentary question put forth by ActionSA.

Mashaba says the country is wasting billions

Mashaba vented that the country was wasting billions of rands on foreign missions when there were services in South Africa that needed funding.

His comments came after it was revealed that money was being spent across 115 embassies, high commissions, and consulates worldwide.

“Among the most unjustifiable are embassies in countries where South Africa has limited or no clear strategic or trade relations yet spends disproportionately,” he said.

Huge amounts spent on foreign missions

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, R950 million was spent in Africa, R900 million in Asia and the Middle East, and R813 million in Europe during the financial year. R465 million of taxpayer was used for America, and R325 million on global governance and multilateral missions.

On a more specific note, taxpayers forked out R25.7 million in Bangui in the Central African Republic, while Nouakchatt in Mauritania cost the taxpayer R16.1 million. R15.6 million was spent in Malabo, in Equatorial Guinea.

Mashaba also noted with concern that the department admitted to having no system in place to review the cost-effectiveness of these missions.

South Africans reminded Mashaba that his party voted in favour of Enoch Godongwana's budget. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

South Africans unimpressed with Mashaba’s statement

While Mashaba raised concerns about the money being spent, social media users were quick to point out that he supported the budget, including a Value-Added Tax (VAT) hike. ActionSA voted in favour of the budget provided that the African National Congress (ANC) finds an alternative to the proposed VAT hike within 30 days.

The party has promised to hold the ANC accountable if they don't keep that promise.

Kagisho Magomo Kaygee Matsutswa said:

“Always slamming and bashing, but dololo plan of action and alternatives.”

Siyabulela Anthony Siyabulela added:

“A vat hike for a ministerial position.”

Mornay Short stated:

“A lot of slamming, but no action from No Action SA again.”

Prem Maharaj exclaimed:

“Don't jump too high, Mashaba. Fix the VAT story. Oh yes, you also made various promises to the next of kin of the three employees who perished underground while on duty at the mine.”

Christopher Reynolds asked:

“Why are you complaining about your ANC bedfellows?”

Jozi Jozi stated:

Herman should rather be concerned about his 1% support from a nation. Does anything he says influence the opinion of voters?”

SA roasts Mashaba for willing to join the government

Briefly News reported that Mashaba earlier stated that his party would join the government if President Cyril Ramaphosa asked.

South Africans accused the ActionSA leader of being a sellout for the comments, given his previous comments about the party.

Mashaba previously stated that he wouldn’t work with the African National Congress, not even in 300 years.

Source: Briefly News