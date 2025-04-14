President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa is looking to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement and other agreements in Africa to strengthen economic ties

This was after South Africa was not spared on the list of countries hit by United States President Donald Trump's tariffs, experiencing a 30% tariff hike

Ramaphosa said the country also signed a trade and investment package worth R90 billion during the European Union-South Africa Summit and will continue strengthening ties with other regions in Africa

PRETORIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa said on 14 April 2025 that the government will focus more on strengthening its relationship with other African countries through trade agreements like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to foster economic bonds for trade.

What did President Ramaphosa say?

Ramaphosa spoke in his weekly newsletter, From the Desk of the President, and said trade between nations is a vital part of economic progress. He said the government is working to use the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Products produced in South Africa including copper, cement, electrical and pharmaceuticals goods and fresh produce have been exported to African markets.

What is the AfCFTA?

The AfCFTA is a trade agreement ratified by 47 countries in 2021. The goal of the agreement is, among others, to eliminate tariffs on 90% of goods traded between African states. It also seeks to harmonise trade rules and promote job creation, industrialisation and economic diversification. It also seeks to promote free movement of capital, services and people.

EU invested billions in SA

Ramaphosa also pointed out that last month's European Union-South Africa Summit, which was held in Cape Town, yielded positive results. A R90 billion trade and investment package was signed, which will allow South Africa to export more products into the European Union. The president called on free and predictable trade governed by a rules-based system.

SA is currently trading in fresh produce with other African states. Stock image by subman

Source: Getty Images

Tensions between SA and the United States

As a trade war looms on the horizon, the South African and hit new lows against the British pound after Trump announced global tariffs, which included South Africa, causing market instability

China reciprocated with an 84% tariff hike on American products against Trump's 104% tariff hike he slapped China with

Trump halted the planned tariff increases on 9 April for 90 days, exempting China from the tariff increase pause

What did South Africans say?

