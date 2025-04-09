China has fired back at the United States of America with a tariff increase of its own

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the US needed to stop its arrogant and bullying behaviour

South Africa was also affected by Trump’s decision to increase tariffs against many countries

China Imposes 84% Tariffs on US Goods, Accuses Country of Arrogant and Bullying Behaviour

CHINA – Tensions are rising between China and the United States following Donald Trump’s tariff announcement.

The president of the United States of America imposed a 10% baseline tariff on countries exporting goods to the USA but hit some with a higher rate.

China are one of the nations most affected by Trump’s actions, but the country has fired back with heavy tariffs of its own.

China announces 84 per cent tariffs on US goods

With levies against China totalling 104 per cent, the Asian giant has hit back as the trade war intensifies between the two nations.

China first announced a 34 per cent tariff on US goods but has since announced that they will increase this to 84% from Thursday, 10 April.

China earlier stated that it would fight to the end against Trump’s tariffs, accusing the US of blackmailing nations with its high tariffs.

Chinese Foreign Ministry says US is arrogant

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has since called out the US, saying it needed to stop it arrogant and bullying behaviour.

“The US side is still imposing extreme pressure on China by imposing tariffs. China firmly opposes and will never accept such arrogance and bullying behaviour. If the US wants to solve the problem through dialogue and negotiations, it should show an attitude of equality, respect and reciprocity.

“If the US disregards the interests of both countries and the international community and insists on waging a tariff war and trade war, China will definitely retaliate,” a statement from the ministry read.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, maintained that the country had made its stance clear and would not be budging.

South Africa also affected by Trump’s actions

China is not the only country affected by higher tariffs. Trump announced high tariffs for numerous countries he deemed the worst offenders, including South Africa.

The US President imposed 30% tariffs upon the country in a move that deeply concern President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Department of International Relations & Cooperation (DIRCO) announced that it would not be bullied by Trump’s actions, saying it would not drop its case against Israel no matter what Trump did.

SA rand tanks against the British pound

Briefly News reported that the South African rand was also affected by Trump's recent tariff increases.

The rand slumped against the British pound, recording its worst level ever, trading at R24.96.

The rand also traded at R19.33 to the US dollar as of 7 April 2025, as Trump's actions took their toll.

