Multi-billionaire and tech giant Elon Musk has called for the United States president, Donald Trump, to consider slashing tariffs to Europe to 0%

This was after Trump announced that European goods would be hit with a 20% tariff, along with many countries in the world

Musk said there should be more freedom for Europeans and Americans to move freely and engage in trade

Elon Musk advised Donald Trump to cut tariffs to Europe. Image: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Tech billionaire Elon Musk's calls for a tariff-free trade zone between Europe caused a stir on social media. South Africans hotly discussed his take.

What did Elon Musk say?

In a recent interview with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini, he said Europe and the US should have a tariff-free trade relationship. He said that Europe and North America should have a free trade zone. He said this must encourage more people to move between the two countries. He added that this is the advice he gave president Donald Trump.

Was Musk hit by Trump's tariffs?

Trump imposed sanctions on countries across the world, including European countries. He imposed the highest tariffs on China, South Africa, and other African countries. He announced a 10% baseline tariff for countries like the United Kingdom. Other European Union countries have been hit with 20% tariffs.

According to The Guardian, Musk lost about $31 billion of his net worth and Tesla's value has been hit. This means that SpaceX is his most valuable asset. Musk was appointed as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His appointment came after Trump was elected the United States president for a second term.

Musk has also been a critic of South African policies. He accused the South African government of enacting race-based laws when President Cyril Ramphosa signed the Expropriation Act into law. He also claimed that his company, Starlink, was unable to operate in SA because of the colour of his skin, although it was revealed that Starlink had not applied for a license to operate in South Africa.

Elon Musk's company, Tesla, lost billions due to Trump's tariffs. Image: Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on former Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme's @zillevandamme X tweet were stunned.

Van Zamme said:

"I had to search twice, thrice to make sure this isn't AI-generated. He looks and sounds of sober mind. Respect and respectable even."

Luthando M said:

"I'm so astonished that he's the one saying this. Perhaps my eyes are deceiving me."

Vusanizwe said:

"Tesla sales are falling in Europe. Some falling by up to 45%. I don't fall for this terrible acting. He is being humbled by his stupidity and alignment."

Se7en said:

"He had his Ritalin."

Tumi said:

"It all has to do with Tesla for him. The tariffs don't make sense and are hurting Tesla in Europe."

