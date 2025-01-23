President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law, causing a stir among social media users

The Bill allows the State to acquire someone's property for a public purpose or in the public interest

South Africans weighed in on the Bill's signing, with many questioning who it actually benefitted

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially signed the Expropriation Bill into law.

The law was finally passed after a five-year process that included public consultation and parliamentary deliberation. On 7 December 2021, the controversial land expropriation without compensation bill failed to pass a two-thirds vote in parliament after the EFF and DA voted against it.

The signing of the Bill has sparked mixed reactions online, as citizens wonder what it means for the country in the future.

How the Bill benefits the State

The Bill allows for the State to acquire someone’s property for a public purpose or in the public interest, subject to just and equitable compensation being paid.

“Local, provincial and national authorities will use this legislation to expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons that seek, among others, to promote inclusivity and access to natural resources,” said Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President.

The law states that property may not be appropriated arbitrarily or for a reason other than a public purpose or in the public interest. Expropriation can also only happen if the State has unsuccessfully attempted to reach an agreement with the property owner after making a reasonable offer. Previously, there were plans to expropriate the land without compensation.

“An expropriating authority is, therefore, obliged to enter into negotiations with the property owner required for such purposes,” Magwenya added.

Mixed reactions among South Africans

The news sparked mixed reactions online, with some celebrating the idea while others raised concerns that only the ANC would benefit. Others joked that Ramaphosa was inspired by Donald Trump when it came to signing laws.

Siyanda Jack said:

“Nothing to celebrate her. Only the rich will benefit from those lands and ANC cadres. Does BEE benefit the poor or only those well connected with the ANC cadres?”

TW Medin Kibebo stated:

“For the first time, he did something good for the people. Well done👏.”

Prince Zulu joked:

“I blame whoever gave him a pen. He signs everything😂.”

Sboh Mncwango stated:

“Whatever he signed, I'm sure it has more to do with his benefits bandla. I don’t trust him.”

Kamogelo Kash said:

“We want expropriation without compensation.”

Reuben Mphande added:

“I don't think any normal person will trust anything that comes from that man’s mouth.”

Sebueng Lebogang stated:

“It's not expropriation of land without compensation. The Bill says expropriation will be subject to just and equitable compensation being paid. So, the Bill is just useless. Just the same with the willing buyer, willing seller things.”

Cheryl Anderson De Jong added:

“The ANC desperately trying to get their voters back.”

Elize Tschirpig asked:

“I would like to know what they will do with the land they receive. Use it productively? Any possibility of that? For 30 years, everything the government received in proper working conditions turned to rubble. Just asking.”

Madibana Seipeleng Ephraim added:

“This one is watching Trump too much.”

Brady Snow Afrika said:

“This is groundbreaking. Proper implementation is what we need right now, not just signing.”

