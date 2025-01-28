The African National Congress (ANC) has announced its resolutions to make South Africa a better place for all

The party plans to rebuild the railways and also strengthen local government to improve service delivery for citizens

South Africans laughed off the party's plans, saying that they've heard the same thing for the past 30 years

The ANC NEC members shared their plans for the country to make it a better place for all citizens.

GAUTENG - The African National Congress (ANC) is committed to making South Africa a better place for all, but citizens aren’t convinced.

The party held a press briefing on 28 January 2025 where Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula highlighted some of the resolutions that they recently took.

The resolutions were taken at the party’s Lekgotla, which brought together leaders of the ANC and its alliance partners.

ANC to address infrastructure backlogs

During the briefing, Mbalula said that the Lekgotla stressed the importance of addressing infrastructure backlogs in critical areas. This means addressing water, sanitation roads and rail issues, particularly in rural and underserved communities that lack access to basic services. The ANC also plans to set up a dedicated task team which will oversee the development and maintenance of water systems to ensure all communities have access to clean and potable water.

Fikile Mbalula detailed some of the resolutions that were discussed during the Lekgotla.

ANC to rebuild the railways

Mbalula that the Lekgotla also adopted a resolution to rebuild South Africa’s railway system.

“We have resolved to prioritise significant investments into PRASA and other key public transport projects, particular the rehabilitation of rail infrastructure across the country. This includes improving station facilities, and enhancing security measures to ensure the safety of passengers,” he said.

Better service delivery for all South Africans

Mbalula added that they also recognised the critical role local government played in the lives of South Africans and so planned on strengthening local government to ensure better service delivery.

He added that their local government team will strengthen its work with municipalities to address service delivery backlogs and ensure that citizens in all areas receive the services they need.

South Africans aren’t impressed

While the ANC’s resolutions sounded impressive on paper, social media users vented that they’ve heard it before.

@iplenis said:

“You can’t rebuild railways and modernise before you eliminate crime on our railway lines.”

@Sening1235 added:

“Everywhere you look the ANC has destroyed everything. Some towns are covered in sewage.”

@StefanMaree1 stated:

“But you received a perfectly running effective passenger and goods rail transport system. It took you 30 years to almost destroy the system. Now you want to "rebuild" it? When? How? It’s mindboggling 😡.”

@KatlehojamesKj said:

“This is the same outcome of the Lekgotla each time, yet there's no progress.”

@PantoSetlhodi added:

“Fiks, why must we take you seriously when you have been singing the same song for the past 30 years and we remain in the same situation if not worse."

@Swm389Willie stated:

“Empty words.”

@ENPTweet laughed:

“Read all this before. Some of it decades ago and yet not a single action taken🤡.”

President Ramaphosa to focus on crime and economic growth

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined six priority actions and specific tasks he aims to achieve in 2025.

Ramaphosa noted that at the top of the list was renewing the ANC after a disappointing showing in the 2024 elections.

South Africans didn't pay much attention to Ramaphosa's words, saying that he made the same promises before.

