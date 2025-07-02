Who is Nitanshi Goel? From child model to Cannes red carpet star

Nitanshi Goel is a rising Bollywood star who started her career on the small screen before finding her big break in the 2024 film Laapataa Ladies. The critically acclaimed actress has had her eyes set on the silver screen since childhood. She said in her June 2025 interview with Face Magazine:

I focus on evolving with honesty and holding on to the joy of doing what I love.

Nitanshi Goel during the Zee Cine Awards in May 2025 (R). Photo: @nitanshigoelofficial (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Nitanshi Goel started acting and modelling as a child living in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Nitanshi was in class 9 when she landed her first lead role in Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's 2024 film Laapataa Ladies.

Nitanshi Goel's profile summary

Full name Nitanshi 'Nitz' Goel Date of birth June 12, 2007 Age 18 years old (as of July 2025) Place of birth Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Current residence Mumbai, India Religion Hinduism Height Approx. 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm) Parents Nitin and Rashi Goel Education The Khaitan School Profession Bollywood actress, dancer Social media Instagram Facebook YouTube X (Twitter)

Nitanshi Goel's parents sacrificed their careers to support hers

Nitanshi was born in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, to Nitin and Rashi Goel. Her father, Nitin, is a banker and businessman, while her mother is a teacher.

Her parents left their careers in Noida to relocate to Mumbai so that Nitanshi could pursue acting. She praised their unconditional love in her June 2024 interview with Ranveer Allahbadia.

No one can love you more selflessly than your parents. Both of them have left their respective lives just to make mine... All of this was just because I wanted to be an actor. This is true love, and you shouldn't settle for anything less.

Five facts about Indian actress Nitanshi Goel. Photo: @nitanshigoelofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Nitanshi Goel entered the show business as a child

Goel participated in kids' fashion shows, including the Indian Kids Fashion Week. She was seven years old when she won the Miss Pantaloons Junior Fashion Icon in 2015.

She continues to model and made her major runway debut in April 2025 at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. The talented Indian actress also appeared in several Indian commercials as a child, including the Indica Hair Colour, Amul Milk, Yes Bank, Kids Kart, East Essence, and Biba.

Nitanshi Goel made her film debut at age five, with a minor role in the 2012 film Vicky Donor. Her first television role was in the 2016 TV series Mann Mein Hai as Shabri. She went on to appear in several Indian TV serials like Daayan, Thapki Pyar Ki, and Ishqbaaaz.

Nitanshi Goel during the Bombay Times Fashion Week in April 2025 (L). Photo: @nitanshigoelofficial (modified by author)

Laapataa Ladies is Nitanshi's Bollywood breakout film

Nitanshi landed her biggest Bollywood role in the 2024 Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao film Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) as lead character Phool Kumari. The film entered the 2025 Academy Awards and screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival.

Goel's performance in the film has won her multiple awards, including the IIFA Award for Best Actress, the Iconic Gold Award for Female Breakout Star, and the IMDB Breakout Star StarMeter Award. The actress told Grazia India in April 2025 that she hopes to do more projects like Laapataa Ladies.

I'm drawn to scripts where women are complex, flawed, resilient – not perfect, but real. Period dramas, biopics, or even indie love stories with layered emotions really excite me.

Nitanshi Goel during the NEXA IIFA Awards at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre on March 09, 2025 (L). Photo: Aalok Soni on Getty Images/@nitanshigoelofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Nitanshi Goel's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Maidaan 2024 Seerat Inside Edge 2019 Young Rohini Love Sleep Repeat 2019 Young Shailja Daayan 2019 Rimpi Bhasin Peshwa Bajirao 2017 Young Kashibai Karmaphal Daata Shani 2017 Bhadra Thapki Pyar Ki 2017 Young Bani Pandey Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha 2016-2017 Chutki Ishqbaaaz 2016 Young Anika M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story 2016 Child artist Mann Mein Vishwaas Hai 2016 Shabri

Goel dazzled at her first Cannes

Nitanshi made her Cannes Film Festival debut on May 15, 2025, becoming the youngest Indian actress to walk the red carpet. Her first look was a tribute to Indian cinema, featuring an ivory saree and pearl paranda dress, while her second look was a black and gold gown by Jade. She later wrote on Instagram that the experience 'felt like a dream', adding:

From dreaming about it to living it — my heart is full. Grateful, emotional, and beyond proud to carry a piece of home with me on this iconic red carpet... Thank you to every soul who reminded me that dreams—no matter how far—are always within reach.

Nitanshi Goel during the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, in May 2025. Photo: @nitanshigoelofficial (modified by author)

Nitanshi Goel balances school and work

Nitanshi did not drop out of school after finding fame despite her busy schedule. She attended The Khaitan School in Noida, which praised her in a 2016 Facebook post for being an excellent performer in school dance competitions and excelling in all her grades.

Nitanshi Goel was a class 9, 16-year-old student when she started filming Laapataa Ladies. She used to take her books to set to read between shoots, and also got help from her mother. She told podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in 2024 that she was going to finish class 12 and do her board exams in 2025.

Nitanshi Goel attends the Critics' Choice Awards on March 12, 2024, in Mumbai (L). Photo: Prodip Guha on Getty Images/@nitanshigoelofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Nitanshi Goel does not have romantic relationships outside her budding acting career. The 18-year-old shared in her May 2024 interview with Zoom that her mother has a no-dating rule.

My mother has made the rule that I can't date boys, but I am allowed to talk to them and have friends. I also don't think I am at that age to date guys.

Nitanshi told Ranveer Allahbadia in June 2024 that she does not even have a crush. She also revealed that fans have not held back on professing their love since Laapataa Ladies came out, and sometimes send marriage proposals.

My mom complained to me, saying, 'Nitanshi, I read your emails because you don't, and you're getting love letters!' Videos of mothers saying they want a girl like Phool Kumari... They also make National Crush video edits. This is flattering!

Nitanshi Goel during the Pinkvilla Awards in March 2025 (L). Photo: @nitanshigoelofficial (modified by author)

Nitanshi Goel's career trajectory establishes her as a promising Bollywood talent. She is expected to star in Ratna Sinha's next instalment of the hit romantic drama Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana alongside Abhay Verma.

