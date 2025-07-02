Who is Nitanshi Goel? From child model to Cannes red carpet star
Nitanshi Goel is a rising Bollywood star who started her career on the small screen before finding her big break in the 2024 film Laapataa Ladies. The critically acclaimed actress has had her eyes set on the silver screen since childhood. She said in her June 2025 interview with Face Magazine:
I focus on evolving with honesty and holding on to the joy of doing what I love.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Nitanshi Goel's profile summary
- Nitanshi Goel's parents sacrificed their careers to support hers
- Nitanshi Goel entered the show business as a child
- Goel dazzled at her first Cannes
- Nitanshi Goel balances school and work
- Nitanshi is not allowed to date yet
Key takeaways
- Nitanshi Goel started acting and modelling as a child living in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
- Nitanshi was in class 9 when she landed her first lead role in Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's 2024 film Laapataa Ladies.
- She was featured on Eastern Eye's Top 50 Asian Stars of 2024 and made her Cannes debut in 2025.
Nitanshi Goel's profile summary
|Full name
|Nitanshi 'Nitz' Goel
|Date of birth
|June 12, 2007
|Age
|18 years old (as of July 2025)
|Place of birth
|Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Current residence
|Mumbai, India
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Height
|Approx. 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm)
|Parents
|Nitin and Rashi Goel
|Education
|The Khaitan School
|Profession
|Bollywood actress, dancer
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookYouTubeX (Twitter)
Nitanshi Goel's parents sacrificed their careers to support hers
Nitanshi was born in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, to Nitin and Rashi Goel. Her father, Nitin, is a banker and businessman, while her mother is a teacher.
Her parents left their careers in Noida to relocate to Mumbai so that Nitanshi could pursue acting. She praised their unconditional love in her June 2024 interview with Ranveer Allahbadia.
No one can love you more selflessly than your parents. Both of them have left their respective lives just to make mine... All of this was just because I wanted to be an actor. This is true love, and you shouldn't settle for anything less.
Nitanshi Goel entered the show business as a child
Goel participated in kids' fashion shows, including the Indian Kids Fashion Week. She was seven years old when she won the Miss Pantaloons Junior Fashion Icon in 2015.
She continues to model and made her major runway debut in April 2025 at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. The talented Indian actress also appeared in several Indian commercials as a child, including the Indica Hair Colour, Amul Milk, Yes Bank, Kids Kart, East Essence, and Biba.
Nitanshi Goel made her film debut at age five, with a minor role in the 2012 film Vicky Donor. Her first television role was in the 2016 TV series Mann Mein Hai as Shabri. She went on to appear in several Indian TV serials like Daayan, Thapki Pyar Ki, and Ishqbaaaz.
Laapataa Ladies is Nitanshi's Bollywood breakout film
Nitanshi landed her biggest Bollywood role in the 2024 Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao film Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) as lead character Phool Kumari. The film entered the 2025 Academy Awards and screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival.
Goel's performance in the film has won her multiple awards, including the IIFA Award for Best Actress, the Iconic Gold Award for Female Breakout Star, and the IMDB Breakout Star StarMeter Award. The actress told Grazia India in April 2025 that she hopes to do more projects like Laapataa Ladies.
I'm drawn to scripts where women are complex, flawed, resilient – not perfect, but real. Period dramas, biopics, or even indie love stories with layered emotions really excite me.
Nitanshi Goel's movies and TV shows
|Project
|Year
|Role
|Maidaan
|2024
|Seerat
|Inside Edge
|2019
|Young Rohini
|Love Sleep Repeat
|2019
|Young Shailja
|Daayan
|2019
|Rimpi Bhasin
|Peshwa Bajirao
|2017
|Young Kashibai
|Karmaphal Daata Shani
|2017
|Bhadra
|Thapki Pyar Ki
|2017
|Young Bani Pandey
|Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha
|2016-2017
|Chutki
|Ishqbaaaz
|2016
|Young Anika
|M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
|2016
|Child artist
|Mann Mein Vishwaas Hai
|2016
|Shabri
Goel dazzled at her first Cannes
Nitanshi made her Cannes Film Festival debut on May 15, 2025, becoming the youngest Indian actress to walk the red carpet. Her first look was a tribute to Indian cinema, featuring an ivory saree and pearl paranda dress, while her second look was a black and gold gown by Jade. She later wrote on Instagram that the experience 'felt like a dream', adding:
From dreaming about it to living it — my heart is full. Grateful, emotional, and beyond proud to carry a piece of home with me on this iconic red carpet... Thank you to every soul who reminded me that dreams—no matter how far—are always within reach.
Nitanshi Goel balances school and work
Nitanshi did not drop out of school after finding fame despite her busy schedule. She attended The Khaitan School in Noida, which praised her in a 2016 Facebook post for being an excellent performer in school dance competitions and excelling in all her grades.
Nitanshi Goel was a class 9, 16-year-old student when she started filming Laapataa Ladies. She used to take her books to set to read between shoots, and also got help from her mother. She told podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in 2024 that she was going to finish class 12 and do her board exams in 2025.
Nitanshi is not allowed to date yet
Nitanshi Goel does not have romantic relationships outside her budding acting career. The 18-year-old shared in her May 2024 interview with Zoom that her mother has a no-dating rule.
My mother has made the rule that I can't date boys, but I am allowed to talk to them and have friends. I also don't think I am at that age to date guys.
Nitanshi told Ranveer Allahbadia in June 2024 that she does not even have a crush. She also revealed that fans have not held back on professing their love since Laapataa Ladies came out, and sometimes send marriage proposals.
My mom complained to me, saying, 'Nitanshi, I read your emails because you don't, and you're getting love letters!' Videos of mothers saying they want a girl like Phool Kumari... They also make National Crush video edits. This is flattering!
Nitanshi Goel's career trajectory establishes her as a promising Bollywood talent. She is expected to star in Ratna Sinha's next instalment of the hit romantic drama Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana alongside Abhay Verma.
READ ALSO: All about Deepika Padukone
Briefly.co.za published the biography of Deepika Padukone. The Bollywood actress made her acting debut in the 2006 Kannada film Aishwarya.
The multi-award-winning actress was featured in Time magazine as one of the most influential people. Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh in 2018 and welcomed their first daughter, Dua, in 2024.
Source: Briefly News
Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com