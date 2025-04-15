Who is Lupita Karizma? Get to know Lupillo Rivera's daughter

Lupita Karizma is widely recognised as the daughter of Grammy-Award-winning singer-songwriter Lupillo Rivera and his ex-wife, Mayeli Alonso. In 2022, the celebrity daughter penned a heartfelt message to her father to celebrate his special day in an Instagram post that read:

Happy birthday, dad. I will never be able to thank you enough for the sacrifices you have made for me and your unwavering love. Nonetheless, I wish all your dreams come true today. You are the best!

Mexican-American businesswoman Lupita Karizma. Photo: @karizmarivera (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Lupita is the fifth of Lupillo Rivera's six children .

. Her parents divorced after being together for over a decade .

. Karizma's dad is currently a La Casa de los Famosos: All-Stars contestant.

contestant. She launched her skincare and makeup business at 15.

Lupita Karizma's profile summary

Full name Lupita Karizma Rivera Gender Female Date of birth 4 August 2004 Age 20 years old (As of April 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican Religion Christianity Height 5'4" (163 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Lupillo Rivera and Mayeli Alonso Siblings 5 (4 step-sisters and a biological brother) Profession Internet personality, businesswoman Social media Instagram

Exploring Lupita Karizma's age and birthplace

The entrepreneur (20 as of April 2025) was born on 4 August 2004 in the USA. In 2021, her mother took to Instagram to commemorate her 17th birthday, saying:

You are the most important woman in my life. I will always watch over your step no matter where life takes you. I am so proud of you!

Lupillo Rivera's daughter, Lupita Karizma. Photo: @karizmarivera on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Her parents' marriage hit rock bottom after 12 years

Lupillo Rivera and Mayeli Alonso reportedly met in 2003 during one of his concerts. They exchanged nuptials on 29 April 2006.

However, in April 2018, the Despreciado hitmaker announced their separation, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair's divorce was finalised in May 2019. Besides Lupita, they share a son, L'Rey Rivera (born on 8 August 2008)

Karizma's dad, Lupillo, had tested marriage before

The Mexican-American songwriter's first marriage was to Maria Gorola in the 90s. From this union, Lupita has four half-siblings.

Ayana Rivera: A fashion model and Instagram sensation with over 200k followers

A fashion model and Instagram sensation with over 200k followers Angélica Rivera: Married to a tattoo artist and has two sons

Married to a tattoo artist and has two sons Areana Rivera: Mother of two and social worker

Mother of two and social worker Abigail Rivera: A doting mother who prefers a private lifestyle

Currently, the Grandes Ligas hitmaker is off the market. He has been married to Gisello Soto since 2021. She is over 20 years his junior.

Lupita Karizma and her mother Mayeli Alonso. Photo: @karizmarivera (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Lupita stems from a lineage of renowned, great singers

Lupita's family, stretching from her paternal grandfather, are well known in the entertainment industry. Her dad's late sister, Jenni, was prominent in the mariachi and banda genres. Her daughter, Chiquis Rivera, is a Latin Grammy Award-winning singer and TV personality.

Singers Gustavo, Pedro Jr. and Juan Rivera are all her uncles. On the other hand, Lupita's father was previously a coach for the La Voz singing competition.

Lupita Karizma's daughter has ventured into the beauty and digital space

The celebrity daughter is the CEO of Karizma Beauty, which she launched in September 2019. On 12 November 2020, she celebrated the company's first anniversary in an Instagram post captioned:

Dreams can come true! Never allow anyone to tell you that you are incapable of something. Thank you, Mom, for guiding me through this project during one of the worst periods of your life. A big shout-out to my family, models and staff who have made this a reality.

Karizma Beauty specialises in eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, and eyeliners. Its Instagram account boasts 53.6k followers as of 15 April 2025.

Lupillo Rivera and his daughter, Lupita Karizma. Photo: @karizmarivera (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Besides her entrepreneurial ventures, Lupita is a social media influencer with over 270k followers on Instagram at the time of writing. Her content is mainly family, business, fitness, travel, and fashion-centred.

FAQs

Lupita became famous even before birth due to her dad's celebrity status. Below are some frequently asked questions about the social media personality and her family:

Who is Lupita Karizma's husband?

The celebrity child is unmarried. She keeps details about her love life under wraps. Therefore, assuming she is single or in a private relationship is safe.

How old is Mayeli Alonso?

Mayeli (40 as of April 2025) was born on 1 December 1984 in Chihuahua, Mexico. She is the CEO of Town of Lashes and Drama Queen Makeup. Additionally, Alonso is the mind behind the fashion blog Pink Fashionista.

Who are Lupillo Rivera's parents?

The musician was born in Long Beach, California, to Pedro Rivera and Rosa Saavedra. He had five siblings before one of them tragically died in a plane crash.

What is Lupillo Rivera's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lupillo is worth $12 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful musical career, which spans over two decades.

Lupillo Rivera during the 2023 Cumbia Machine press conference at Plaza de Toros in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Adrián Monroy

Source: Getty Images

Who was Lupillo Rivera's ex-wife?

The rich singer has been in two failed marriages. His ex-spouses are Maria Gorola and Mayeli Alonso.

Lupita Karizma is the daughter of Lupillo Rivera and his former wife, Mayeli Alonso. But beyond her association with the famous singer and businesswoman, she is creating a name for herself as an entrepreneur and internet personality. At 20, Karizma has her own beauty company and a large online following.

READ ALSO: Learn about Elliot Kingsley's real father and mother

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Elliot Kingsley's parents. He was adopted by English singer Ozzy Osbourne when he married Thelma Riley in 1971.

Elliot did not develop a close relationship with Ozzy due to his addiction problem, which led to the end of his marriage to Riley in 1982. Kingsley ventured into theatrical acting with performances in productions like Romeo and Juliet and Fiddler on the Roof.

Source: Briefly News